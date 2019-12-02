4 fun things to do in Philly this week, Dec. 2-5

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

4 fun things to do in Philly this week

Science After Hours

This Tuesday, The Franklin Institute will be hosting another colorful Science After Hours event and this week’s theme is “Home Alone.” Guests can tinker with simple catapults and ziplines as you explore the physics behind the classic booby traps seen in film, check out tarantulas from Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences, learn how to pick a lock, see how your brain processes different sensations and stimuli through brain mapping demonstrations and much more. As a bonus, The Franklin Institute is also offering free entry to its new exhibit, “The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience.”

Dec. 3, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., The Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., $20-$25, fi.edu

“Music Beyond the Fanlight”

Philadelphians can head to the Museum of the American Revolution this week to indulge in 18th-century Irish music during “Music Beyond the Fanlight: An 18th-Century Dublin Entertainment” held in the MOAR’s elegant Liberty Hall. The concert coincides with the museum’s latest exhibit, “Cost of Revolution: The Life and Death of an Irish Soldier.” According to the release, guests will be transported to the concert halls, theaters, and grand private houses of the Irish Georgian capital through popular music of the period accompanied by images of art and architecture and interspersed with stories about Dublin personalities in the 1700s. Tickets also include admission to the “Cost of Revolution” special exhibition.

Dec. 4, 6 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., $10-$20, amrevmuseum.org

Prohibition Cocktail Party

This week, Master Distiller Max Pfeffer of Manatawny Still Works is releasing a specially created gin made with the team at Queen Village hotspot, the Hungry Pigeon. To celebrate, MSW is throwing a Prohibition Cocktail Party to commemorate the restaurant’s new spirit (which boasts a blend of juniper, lemon, bay leaf, fennel, dill and peppercorn). According to a release, Brian Bolles of Hungry Pigeon will create a cocktail menu for the evening and chef-owner Scott Schroeder will create a few bites using his new gin as an ingredient. The event is pay-as-you-go, and guests are invited to stay and enjoy dinner afterward.

Dec. 5, 5 p.m. -6:30 p.m., Hungry Pigeon, 743 S 4th St., pay-as-you-go, hungrypigeon.com

Tinsel & Tidings at The Logan’s Holiday Lodge

The first three Thursdays of December are getting really festive at The Logan Hotel in downtown Philadelphia. The new Holiday Lodge themed area at The Logan will feature a Santa Letter-Writing station in collaboration with Philly Typewriter and The Papery, a Winter Ski Lodge Bar serving hot cocoa and festive toppings and specialty holiday cocktails that guests can sip on by a fire and a Holiday Polaroid station with fun-loving props and a chic, modern-day Santa Claus. According to the release, The Logan’s Holiday Lodge will also be hosting a series of weekly, interactive workshops with local partners such as wreath-making with May with Love and personalized candles with Wax + Wine. The property’s farm-to-table restaurant, Urban Farmer, will also be hosting a gingerbread cookie and hot chocolate class as well.

Dec 5, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Logan Hotel, 1 Logan Sq, prices vary, curiocollection3.hilton.com