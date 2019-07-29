4 Fun things to do in Philly this week, July 29 – August 1

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

Wands & Whiskey

Art in the Industry is hosting this unique event filled with magic, tasty libations and intriguing art at Cherry Street Pier this Tuesday. Philadelphians can peruse a dark-alley art market featuring 30 local artists showcasing their unique crafts while also enjoying live music and complimentary bottled spirits. The evening will also feature an exciting competition, the Tender’s Cup, a competitive cocktail contest focusing on taste and skill. Wands & Whiskey partnered up with PAWS to host a raffle-fundraiser, and adorable and adoptable pups will also be present at the event. According to the release, each ticket includes competition cocktail samples, beer samples, liquor samples and voting privileges for the Tender’s Cup, as well as a T-shirt, tote bag, sunglasses and cauldrons.

July 30, 7-10 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., $35, artsintheindustry.ticketspice.com

Thomas Rhett

The country megastar is coming to the City of Brotherly Love area this week and will be hitting the stage at BB&T Pavilion for one night only. Rhett is wildly popular on the country music scene and has amassed a huge fan base throughout the years. Rhett will be performing some of his greatest hits this Thursday including “Look What God Gave Her,” “Die a Happy Man,” “Crash and Burn,” “It Goes Like This,” “Craving You,” “Make Me Wanna” and more.

Aug. 1, 7 p.m., BB&T Pavillion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, NJ, $45-$135, bbtpavilion.org

Summer Dinner in the Gardens

Experience the magic of the new Terrain Gardens while enjoying a delicious three-course meal inspired by the summer season at this exciting event. As a special bonus, all of the dishes will be expertly paired with cocktails by artisanal mixologist Aaron Gordon from 13th Street Cocktails. Dishes and appetizers include hush puppies with lobster and ramp; white gazpacho shooters with almonds and smoked trout; crab salad with grilled grapefruit and sunflower sprouts; hamachi crudo with yuzu and chili; rice noodles with pickled summer vegetables, Szechuan chili oil, jail island salmon and black coral; and a preserved-lemon bar with lavender gelato for dessert.

July 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Terrain Mills, 138 W. Lancaster Ave. #130, Devon, $115, shopterrain.com

“Making Herbal Tinctures and Extract”

Head to the Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s pop-up beer garden in University City to join in on this interesting class where guests will learn how to extract benefits from natural herbs. According to the website, in this hands-on workshop guests will learn how to start a tincture (or extract); different herbs you can use for different ailments; how to bottle your tincture or extract; and how to use these extracts for health purposes. Philadelphians who attend will receive a take-home information sheet about the properties of 10 common herbs and one herbal tincture, bottled.

July 30, 5:30-7 p.m., PHS Pop-Up University City, 60 N. 36th St., $25, phsonline.org