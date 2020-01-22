4 injured and 2 dead after violent night in Philly

Gun violence took the life of another two victims yesterday and has left four others with injuries. It was another rough one for Philly with four different shooting incidents.

At this time, it has not been reported if the incidents are connected in any way.

Early Tuesday afternoon, at 11:59 p.m., officials were called to the scene to investigate a smoking vehicle in the parking lot near the Toys R Us building. The Fire department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, and a body was found in the rear cargo area.

The victim was pronounced dead at 12:28 p.m. The victim has been identified as Joslyn Morgan, 43, from the 5600 block of Sprague St.

Philly PD told outlets that the victim had a gunshot wound in the forehead and a stab wound to the neck.

This investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, the suspect is likely a male with a medium to heavy build, who wore a jacket with the hood up.

The second incident took place at 5:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Griscom St. Police told outlets that officers responded to a call for a shooting victim. Police discovered a 29-year-old man on the highway suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm and left leg.

Officers transported him to Temple University Hospital. The investigation is active and ongoing, and the victim’s medical status has not been shared with the public.

However, police said the offender is possibly a black male who is 25-30 years old. The alleged suspect weighs about 155 pounds and is 5’11. He was last seen with long braids and wearing a green camo hoodie, which was under a grey jacket.

Police report that about an hour later, at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to a shooting report on 1800 E Allegheny Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, it was reported that there was a 31-year-old man who was found facedown on the sidewalk with a gunshot to his head.

The victim was taken picked up by civilians and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. At this time, police believe the suspect could have possibly been a 30-year-old male.

A few hours later at 8:55 p.m., officers responded to call for a person with a gun at Target located at 4000 Monument Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found three gunshot victims at the location.

The first victim, 25-year-old Daykwan Carter from the 5300 block of Morris St., was found inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a gunshot wound to his head. Police report that he was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m.

Victim two, a 31-year-old, and victim three, a 24-year-old, were shot in their upper torso areas and were transported to Lankenau Hospital by officers. They are both listed in critical condition. A weapon was recovered, but there are no arrests at this time. This investigation is also ongoing.

As of Jan. 21, at 11:59 p.m., there have been 31 homicides in Philly. The number of homicides in the city has already surpassed the number of days in the year. Philly is averaging at least one homicide a day.

If you or anyone you know has any information about any of these incidents, you are urged to contact the police. You can call the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can send tips via email at [email protected]. You can also fill out an online form.