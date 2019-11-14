5 art exhibitions to see this winter in Philadelphia

Heading to a museum or art gallery is the perfect way to spend a chilly day or evening while discovering something new. Here are five art exhibitions to explore this winter.

Off the Wall: American Art to Wear

See textiles that reflect daring art and the changing of the times during the 1960s and 70s. These pieces show how artists use clothing as a canvas, including brightly colored Levis and army vests adorned with toy soldiers. This exhibition is a collection of more than 100 pieces to show the beauty that can arise from chaotic cultural times, such as a quilted cape depicting airplanes and the piece’s title “Off We Go into the Wild Blue Yonder” stitched along the hem. This exhibition just opened on Nov. 10 and runs through May 2020.

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Free for members or $12-25 for non-members, philamuseum.org

Streets Dept Walls

Ten temporary murals crafted by Philadelphia artists adorn the walls of The Fashion District through New Year’s Eve. This collection, curated by Streets Dept founder Conrad Brenner, highlights the connection between Philly artists and the city as a whole. See portraits, abstract paintings and a beautiful crocheted piece that addresses mental health. “I Change” by Nicole Nikolich is a crocheted wreath of leaves with an important reminder to bring awareness to seasonal depression and how to be gentle with yourself this winter.

The Fashion District, 901 Market St., Free, fashiondistrictphiladelphia.com

30 Americans

This exhibition at the Barnes Foundation combines the works of 30 of the most influential African-American artists. The pieces on display as part of “30 Artists” come from the Rubell Family Collection and range across mediums. See paintings, sculptures and mixed media works that tell stories of finding personal and cultural identity in a divisive society. Featured artists include Kehinde Wiley, Lorna Simpson and Jean-Michel Basquiat. This exhibition runs through Jan. 12.

The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Free for members or $5-25 for non-members, barnesfoundation.org

Black: Mourning to Celebration

Go back to basics with this monochromatic exhibition at the Moore. This display shows why women choose to wear black and the color’s evolving purpose throughout time. From a design perspective, black garments show the true intricate designs of clothing that can be lost in louder colors or patterns. See garments from the 1840s to the 1990s that show the color’s influence on fashion through a range of pieces, including a Quaker mourning dress and World War II-era suits. This exhibition runs from Nov. 23 to Jan. 11.

The Galleries at Moore, 1916 Race St., Free, moore.edu

Trevor Shimuzu: Performance Artist

See film and other media works by Long Island-based artist Trevor Shimuzu during this free exhibition. Though Shimuzu is more well-known for his paintings, this exhibition explores his passion for creating nostalgic moments that also explore subjects like loyalty and identity through footage that dates back to the 1990s. The way these films are displayed creates a lasting effect. Shimuzu cut canvases to create frames for the devices that play the video.

Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S 36th St., Free, icaphila.org