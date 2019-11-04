5 fun things to do in Philly this week, Nov. 4-7

Looking for some fun and unique things to Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Hands-On Craft Cocktail Class

Head to East Passyunk hotspot Fond to try out your bartending skills at this hands-on craft cocktail class. The new monthly series is launching this week, and everyone is invited out to shake, strain and pour their way to become an expert. Chef Lee Styer teamed up with General Manager and beverage expert Adam Judeh for the class where guests will learn all about the origin of spirits this month. There are only ten seats available for the class, tickets ($65) include snacks, cocktails and recipes.

Nov. 4, 6:30 pm-8 pm, Fond, 1537 S 11th St., Philadelphia, $65, fondphilly.com

Hitched at the Curtis Atrium

Stop by the Curtis Atrium this week to dive headfirst into this all-inclusive wedding event where blushing brides and grooms-to-be and curious Philadelphians can get a firsthand look at Philadelphia’s premier wedding vendors. Aside from an assortment of vendors (think everything from flowers, to cake, to music), there will also be the launch of “The History of Us” competition where one lucky couple will win a wedding compliments of Constellation Culinary and The Curtis Atrium with catering and the venue included. As a bonus, any interested Philadelphian can use code HITCHED2019 when purchasing tickets for a buy one get one free option.

Nov. 7, 6 pm-9 pm, Curtis Atrium, 601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $50, constellation.ticketleap.com

Veteran’s Day Panel at the MOAR

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting a panel this week to kick-off Veterans Day Weekend and to coincide with the Museum’s special exhibition, “The Cost of Revolution: The Life and Death of an Irish Soldier.” The panel will consist of a group of experts discussing military service and trauma in the Age of Revolutions and today. The panel will also use the life of Richard St. George (the focus of the museum’s new exhibit) to understand the stories of today’s veterans.

Nov. 7, 6 pm-7:30 pm, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, $10-$20, amrevmuseum.org

Gabi Opening

Philly’s new Art Deco-inspired all-day French cafe Gabi is opening this week, and all hungry Philadelphians are invited to indulge in their authentic Parisian-Esque fare and chic atmosphere. To start off, Gabi will offer lunch and dinner daily, with an all-day menu beginning at 11 am and additional entrees beginning at 5 pm, as well as brunch on weekends beginning at 10 am. Additional hours including breakfast will be announced in weeks to come. Menu highlights include steak tartare, escargot, duck confit, crème brûlée and more.

Nov. 4, Gabi, 339 North Broad St., prices vary, @gabiphilly

An Evening with Samin Nosrat

Winner of the Julia Child First Book Award and author of the New York Times bestselling book “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking” Samin Norsat is coming to the City of Brotherly Love for one night only. Norsat will be at the Academy of Music to discuss her book, career, passions and more.

Nov. 6, 7:30 pm, Academy of Music, 240 S Broad St., $25+, kimmelcenter.org