If you live in the middle of nowhere, becoming a hermit until spring sounds like a great idea when the weather is freezing. But if you live anywhere near Philly, staying inside means missing out on this city’s undeniable winter magic. From ice skating against the backdrop of the Ben Franklin Bridge, to adding some heat to your yoga, the best way to get through the winter here is to keep moving.

5 reasons to leave the house and actually enjoy Philly this winter

It’s not going to be ice-skating season forever

A winter well spent is one that includes ice skating — lots and lots of ice skating. Lucky for you, Philly has two outdoor rinks to choose from: Rothman Orthopaedics Rink at Dilworth Park and BlueCross River Rink. Whether you squeeze in some skating on your lunch break or get a group of friends together for a night on the ice, you’ll be happy you made the time.

Rothman Orthopaedics Rink, 1 S. 15th St.; BlueCross RiverRink 101 S. Columbus Blvd

You can add some French flair to tea time

Fan of afternoon tea and treats? The Sofitel (120 S. 17th St.) now offers “Le Goûter,” France’s version of the British afternoon tea tradition. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily, enjoy a decadent assortment of scones, tea sandwiches and pastries (including macarons!) along with nine types of tea for only $32 a person. Looking for a little extra buzz? Add a glass of champagne or a mimosa for $45 a person.

The Sofitel, 120 S. 17th St., sofitel-philadelphia.com

We have an old school movie theater in the heart of downtown

If cozying up to movies is more your speed, why not upgrade the experience and see them on the big screen at the Philadelphia Film Center? Formerly the Prince Theater, this historic theatre will make you feel like you’ve gone back in time with its glittering marquee and plush red seats. What’s more, you can see both current releases as well as classic films.

Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St., filmadelphia.org

There’s a hot yoga class with your name on it

Braving the cold is a lot easier when your destination is the balmy warmth of Hot Yoga Philadelphia (1520 Sansom St). With temperatures set to 105 degrees, you can warm yourself up as well as sweat out those lingering holiday toxins in their classic hot yoga classes. And in case you need another excuse to turn up the heat, they just renovated their whole studio, giving it a spa-like feel.

Hot Yoga Philadelphia, 1520 Sansom St., hotyogaphl.com

A summer oasis is sprouting up in Fairmount Park

Starting Feb. 1, Getaway at the Greenhouse makes its return with 16 days of entertainment inside a giant, heated 20,000-square-foot space in Fairmount Park. With summer-inspired programming for kids and adults alike, you can enjoy everything from food trucks to visual art to live music and more. This year will even feature GAIA, a stunning installation by U.K. artist Luke Jerram, that allows viewers to see our planet from an astronaut’s three-dimensional point of view. While admission is free, reservations are strongly encouraged.

Getaway at the Greenhouse, 100 North Horticultural Drive, fairmountpark.ticketleap.com