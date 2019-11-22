6 fun things to do this week Nov. 25-30

Looking for fun and unique things to do this week? Metro has you covered.

6 fun things to do in Philly this week

Thanksliving: A Vegan Potluck

Celebrate Thanksgiving a few days early with a community vegan potluck at Weaver’s Way in Mount Airy. Attendees are asked to bring a vegan dish to share that can feed at least 8-10 people. Ideas for dishes to bring include stuffing, pie and salad. The co-op is providing non-alcoholic beverages and a Field Roast Celebration Roast in place of turkey. The event is welcome to all and BYOB, but make sure you RSVP via their website.

Nov. 26, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Weaver’s Way. 520 Carpenter Ln., Free, weaversway.coop

Tree-Lighting Celebration at the Art Museum

It’s an annual tradition for the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Head to the East Terrace to get a good view of the lights illuminating the tree to help kick off the holiday season in Philly. The event includes performances by Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine in addition to the Sister Cities Girlchoir. Museum admission is also pay what you wish after 5 p.m.

Nov. 27, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Free, philamuseum.org

Wax + Wine Friendsgiving

Get together with friends to learn a new craft and make your own festive candles for your Thanksgiving table. Attendees are encouraged to bring food and beverages to share. Select limited-edition scents including peppermint, pumpkin pie and Vermont maple. The ticket price includes one candle to take home, a glass of bubbly and a polaroid picture to help you remember the night. This event is a collaboration between Wax and Wine in Center City and the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald house. $1 from every candle made during the workshop will be donated to the organization that supports families of seriously ill children.

Nov. 27, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Wax and Wine, 1034 Pine St., $40, waxandwine.com

Cranberry Salsa: A Salsa & Bachata Thanksgiving Eve

Start your Thanksgiving weekend with an extra kick. City Tap House University hosts a night of salsa dancing featuring party band De Tierra Caliente and DJ Valentino. And of course, there will be themed drink specials including a sparkling cranberry sangria.

Nov. 27, 9 p.m., City Tap House University City, 3925 Walnut St., Free, citytap.com

Thanksgiving Eve at Vesper Sporting Club

As the biggest drinking night of the year, the night before Thanksgiving is the time to hit the bars and clubs with friends before the holiday. Head to Vesper Sporting Club for a night of dancing with the help of special guest DJs DJ Hollywood & Menace Cartel. VIP and open bar packages are also available for purchase in advance, or pay as you go the night of.

Nov. 27, 9 p.m., Vesper Sporting Club, 223 S Sydenham St., Prices vary, vespersportingclub.com

Silent Disco at Germantown Garden

If you need a break after Thanksgiving and shopping madness, dance the stress away at a silent disco this Saturday. Silent Philly is partnering up with the gorgeous Germantown Garden restaurant in Northern Liberties for an immersive nightclub experience. Purchase tickets in advance to save up to $10 or pay entry at the door.

Nov. 30, Germantown Garden, 1029 Germantown Ave., $10-20, germantowngarden.com