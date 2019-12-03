Being able to buy most of your gifts in one place is ideal for the busy holiday shopping season, but don’t sacrifice variety. Heading to pop up shops and markets throughout the city is the best way to shop local and find a huge range of gifts while getting in the holiday spirit. Here are six pop ups and markets to explore this season.

6 pop up shops and holiday markets for all your gift shopping in Philly this season

Original Object

Head to Fishtown to visit the ultimate curated pop up shop through Dec. 28. You’ll check off your gift list by shopping from both established and up-and-coming Philly brands, including bags and accessories from Tesoro Leather, candles from Dilo and ceramics from Heypace. Follow the shop on Instagram @originalobjectphilly to learn about trunk shows and other special events in the space.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1424 Frankford Ave., forgeandfinish.com

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

This market is hard to miss if you walk past City Hall and you definitely don’t want to miss shopping for gift options galore at this wintry bazaar. Find everything from wordy prints by Philly Word Art to craft beers brewed in Philadelphia from Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne. This market is open through Jan. 1, so you have plenty of time to shop and explore.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th St., madeinphila.com

West Craft Fest

The popular craft fair is back with a grand holiday market at The Rotunda in University City. Shop for local wares made in West Philly and beyond. The weekend event will have a different wonderland of vendors on each day, so come on both days to see all the clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations and more.

Dec. 7 & 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St., westcraftfest.com

Dr. Mütter’s Merry Emporium

Your favorite fascinating (and delightfully creepy) museum is getting into the holiday spirit with a brand new holiday market in their famous Mitchell Hall. Shop for eclectic gifts from more than 20 vendors or find a quirky piece just for you. Grab treats like the plague doctor cookies from Dottie’s Donuts and holiday desserts from Freedom Pies Bakery. Admission to the event is free but registering in advance is strongly recommended.

Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mütter Museum, 19 S 22nd St., muttermuseum.org

Crafty Balboa

This enormous market comes to the Bok in South Philly for one day only. Some of Philly’s best jewelers, ceramicists and painters will be under one roof in the massive office and creative space. Browse online before you go by checking them out on Instagram, @craftybalboa.

Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bok, 1901 S 9th St., craftybalboa.com

Darksome Craft Market

It’s the market that combines holiday cheer with the strange and unusual. Find tarot card decks from Tarot of Curiosities, haunting prints from Lost Wonder Photography and charming spooky homeware from Cabinet of Curious Clay. Browse at more than 50 vendor tables to find the right gifts for the witchy and weird souls in your circle. Since shopping is a form of exercise, Mom-Mom’s Kitchen and Polish Food Cart will be there to help you refuel.

Dec. 15, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Bok, 1901 S 9th St., darksomecraftmarket.com