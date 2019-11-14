Get ready to catch some of the biggest names in comedy performing in Philadelphia this winter. From a live podcast recording to stand-up in small venues, here are seven comedy shows to see this winter.

7 comedy shows to see in Philadelphia this winter

Jim Norton

2019 has been a busy year for radio personality, comedian and Ozzy Osbourne superfan Jim Norton. Known for his brutally honest humor, Norton is the co-host of the Jim & Sam morning show on SiriusXM radio. Recently, Norton also played a young Don Rickles in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film “The Irishman”.

Nov. 21-24, Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., $30-90, heliumcomedy.com

Marlon Wayans

Known for his hilarious roles in “White Chicks” and “Scary Movie”, Marlon Wayans brings his standup show to the Punchline Philly later this month. Wayans is a veteran in entertainment and comedy with his roles over the years. He is also co-starring alongside Jennifer Hudson in the 2020 Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect”.

Nov. 22-24, Punchline Philly, 33 E Laurel St., $40, punchlinephilly.com

Phoebe Robinson

With two successful podcasts, a series of specials on HBO and two bestselling books, Phoebe Robinson is at the top of her game. Most commonly known as one of the hosts of podcast-turned-TV-special “2 Dope Queens”, Robinson is an acclaimed performer you need to see live during her “Sorry, Harriet Tubman” tour. Find out why she thinks Tubman would be disappointed in her and what it was like for Robinson and co-host Jessica Williams to interview former first lady Michelle Obama for their show.

Dec. 5-7, Punchline Philly, 33 E Laurel St., $30-40, punchlinephilly.com

WDAS Holiday Comedy Jam

If you want to be festive but don’t enjoy carols or holiday music, this is the event for you. R&B radio station WDAS invites some of their favorite comedians and hosts to perform during this special event, including Nephew Tommy and J. Anthony Brown.

Dec. 21, 8 p.m., The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $20-100, themetphilly.com

Mike Epps

Mike Epps is a comedic legend with roles in films including “The Hangover”, “Girls Trip” and “Next Friday”. In 2019, Epps appeared in the Netflix feature film “Dolemite Is My Name” and released a new standup special with the streaming network. See him live as he addresses some of the things that have been on his mind and in his special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike,” like aging, comedy in the age of the Me Too movement and education.

Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Parx Casino Xcite Center, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, $45-95, parxcasino.com

The Guilty Feminist with Deborah Frances-White

Can you be a perfect feminist? Isn’t an image of perfection anti-feminist? Australian comedian and screenwriter Deborah Frances-White may not have the answers, but she’s tackling 21st century feminism one subject at a time. But her personal explorations and interviews with guests show that being “woke” is way more complicated than it seems. Join her for a live recording of her award-winning podcast and an unforgettable show at The Fillmore.

Jan. 7, 8 p.m., The Fillmore, 29 E Allen St., $35-93, thefillmorephilly.com

Tim & Eric

Comedy duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim bring their “Tim and Eric 2020 Mandatory Attendance Tour” to the big stage at the Met. These Temple grads have been performing together for more than 20 years since they started their antics while attending film school. Their show promises the same level of absurdity, destruction and top-secret new spoofs. You’ll have to show up to this mandatory meeting to find out what these two have been cooking up for this tour.

Feb. 10, 8 p.m., The Met, 858 N. Broad St., $39-188, themetphilly.com