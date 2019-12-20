7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Dec. 20-22

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? we’ve got you covered.

7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Frankford Hall-idays

Every weekend in December, Philadelphians can head to Fishtown hotspot Frankford Hall to enjoy their annual Frankford Hall-idays extravaganza. The German Biergarten has taken their repertoire up a notch this year with an abundant amount of colorful and festive activities including free photos with Jolly St. Nick and performances by The Lara & Joe Show. As a special treat, guests can also sip on complimentary hot cocoa loaded with mini marshmallows while there.

Every weekend in December, 10 am-3 pm, Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, frankfordhall.com

Pop-Up Bake Sale

Chef Jessie Prawlucki-Styer, co-owner and pastry chef of Fond and Philadelphia pastry chef Monica Glass have teamed up to host a pop-up bake sale featuring their most acclaimed pastries and baked goods this weekend. The sale will feature plenty of tasty treats and delicious bites including sweet, savory, and gluten-free options. A few highlights include sourdough baguettes, crisp peppermint meringues, gluten-free rolls and much, much more.

Dec. 21, 10 am-2 pm, Fond, 1537 S 11th St., Philadelphia, fondphilly.com

Sips & Selfies with Santa

The Shops at Liberty Place and Cradles to Crayons are inviting everyone to experience holiday cheer for a great cause every Saturday in December. Guests can nab a selfie with Kris Kringle himself for free, and also indulge in beer, other tasty non-alcoholic drinks and holiday cocktails such as a Peppermint Mojito and a spiced Cranberry Mule from the new pop-up Bourbon Lounge by Bluebird Distilling. At the end of the month, The Shops at Liberty Place will donate $1 for each selfie posted and tagged, to Cradles to Crayons.

Every Saturday in December, 12 pm-6 pm, The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, shopsatliberty.com

Menorah Lighting at the Betsy Ross House

The Betsy Ross House is partnering up with the Old City Jewish Arts Center for the second year in a row to host the second annual community menorah lighting this weekend. The lighting will take place at 4:30 pm on the first night of Hanukkah, and the festivities will also include a free buffet featuring holiday favorites like latkes and jelly donuts, and plenty of children’s activities that are perfect for the whole family.The community is also invited to join the menorah lighting nightly, all eight nights of the holiday if they can’t make it out this Sunday.

Dec. 22, 4:30 pm, Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., Philadelphia, historicphiladelphia.org

Steve Powers Screen Printing Pop Up

For one day only, Mural Arts Philadelphia and Arts + Crafts Holdings are teaming up to host a pop up with artist Steve Powers. According to the release, Philadelphia native Steve Powers is a key figure in the transition of graffiti writing into street art and he is inviting all Philadelphians out to bring their own items for screen-printing. Guests can chill in a lounge while their items dry and food trucks will also be on site serving up delicious bites and refreshments.

Dec. 21, 1 pm-5 pm, 1201 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, muralarts.org

Brunch with Santa

Philadelphians will have two opportunities to brunch with Jolly Old St. Nick this weekend. Head to City Tap House in University City on Saturday and Sunday to grab some photos with Kris Kringle, watch holiday movies, check out offerings from a balloon artist, indulge in delicious treats and a Santa pancake making station and more. A $5 ticket acts as a donation to the Valley Youth House for this event as well.

Dec. 21 and 22, 11 am-3 pm, City Tap House University City, 3925 Walnut St, Fl 2, Philadelphia, $5, citytap.com

“Star Wars” Beer Night

Head to Iron Hill Brewery in Wilmington to check out their “Star Wars” beer dinner in honor of the new movie coming out this weekend. There will be eight unique beers to sample, as well as a Star Wars costume contest beginning at 6:30 pm. Beer choices include the “Padawan” chocolate vanilla oatmeal stout, “The Empire” bourbon vanilla imperial porter, the “Jedi Mind Trick” Russian imperial stout and more.

Dec. 20, reservations available from 4 pm-9 pm, Iron Hill Brewery Wilmington, 620 Justison St, Wilmington, DE, ironhillbrewery.com