7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Dec. 6-8

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Pop-Up Bake Sale

Chef Jessie Prawlucki-Styer, co-owner and pastry chef of Fond and Philadelphia pastry chef Monica Glass have teamed up to host a pop-up bake sale featuring their most acclaimed pastries and baked goods this weekend and next (Dec. 7 and Dec. 21). The sale will feature plenty of tasty treats and delicious bites including sweet, savory, and gluten-free options. A few highlights include sourdough baguettes, crisp peppermint meringues, gluten-free rolls and much, much more.

Dec. 7 and 21, 10 am-2 pm, Fond, 1537 S 11th St., Philadelphia, fondphilly.com

Holly Nights

Head to Pennsbury Manor this weekend for their annual holiday event inviting visitors to travel back in time to experience the sights and sounds of a true Colonial Christmas. While there, guests can enjoy candlelit tours of the esteemed Manor, sit by yule log bonfires, enjoy the sounds of festive carolers, and also join in on period craft demonstrations such as open-hearth cooking, blacksmithing and beer brewing.

Dec. 6, 6 pm to 9 pm, Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Rd, Morrisville, pennsburymanor.org

Sips & Selfies with Santa

The Shops at Liberty Place and Cradles to Crayons are inviting everyone to experience holiday cheer for a great cause every Saturday in December. Guests can nab a selfie with Kris Kringle himself for free, and also indulge in beer, other tasty non-alcoholic drinks and holiday cocktails such as a Peppermint Mojito and a spiced Cranberry Mule from the new pop-up Bourbon Lounge by Bluebird Distilling. At the end of the month, The Shops at Liberty Place will donate $1 for each selfie posted and tagged, to Cradles to Crayons.

Every Saturday in December, 12 pm-6 pm, The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, shopsatliberty.com

High Street Pizzeria Pop-Up

The popular Old City hotspot is launching its monthly pop-up pizzeria series this weekend, and all Philadelphians are in for a treat. High Street will be transforming into a classic pizzeria decked out with checkered tablecloths and plenty of tasty pizza options highlighting some of their signature dishes including their famous Angry Crab Spaghetti. High Street will be offering natural wines not typically available by the glass and a fun slew of Amari, in addition to some tasty small plates.

Dec. 6, reservations available, High Street on Market, 308 Market St, Philadelphia, highstreetonmarket.com

Gingerbread Workshop

This Sunday, Philadelphians can head to Davio’s to partake in a merry holiday activity that is perfect for the whole family, a gingerbread workshop. The tasty workshop will be led by Davio’s pastry chef Olisha Sealy, and Sealy will be helping all participants create their own personal masterpiece. Tickets include the materials for gingerbread house making and lunch. Guests are also encouraged to bring one unwrapped toy to help the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dec. 8, 12 pm-3 pm, Davio’s Philadelphia, 111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, $50-$65, davios.com

Santa Paws

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar’s annual event is back and all Philadelphians and their furry friends are invited out to partake in the holiday fun. According to a release, pups of all breeds are welcome to visit Santa Paws in the hotel’s living room for a professional photo and there will even be a holiday sweater bar for doggos to borrow from to ensure they look festive for their photo. Pet treats will be available from a bar provided by Doggie Style, and guests can also enjoy treats and hot cocoa from Square 1682. Lulu’s Rescue will also be onsite and will welcome any donations for their cause.

Dec. 7, 1 pm-3 pm, Kimpton Hotel Palomar, 117 S 17th St., Philadelphia, hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com

Parade of Lights

This weekend head to the Independence Seaport Museum for their popular holiday event, the Parade of Lights. The event will be hosted by CBS3’s Jan Carabeo, and will feature a parade of local working boats illuminated in holiday lights right on the Delaware River. The museum recommends viewing the extravaganza from their second-floor terrace, and warm seasonal beverages and food will also be available for all in the Holiday Hut.

Dec. 7, 5:30 pm, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, phillyseaport.org