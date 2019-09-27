8 Fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Sept. 27-29

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

ARTS & CULTURE

Barnes’ Young Professionals Night

The Barnes Foundation is hosting another Young Professionals Night with an “Orange Crush” theme inspired by the fiery oranges in Paul Cézanne’s paintings. Guests can delve into a world full of golden hues and autumn landscapes, indulge in refreshing drinks and delicious treats, enjoy live music, explore art and much more. Be sure to wear red or orange to stick with the theme.

Sept. 27, 7-10 p.m., Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, $15-$35, barnesfoundation.org

Pennsbury Manor Escape Room

Philadelphians will have the chance to try and escape two different themed exhibits at Pennsbury Manor’s Escape Room. “Cottage in the Woods” will take guests back in time to solve a murder from the 1600s (perfect for beginners) and “Witches in the Woods” will take guests back to the Witch Trials of the 1700s. Both rooms are organized into three times slots and are limited to ten participants.

Sept. 27, times vary, Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Rd., Morrisville, $30-$35, pennsburymanor.org

FAMILY

Free Movie Night at Sister Cities Park

Head to Sister Cities Park this weekend for a free movie night perfect for the whole family. This Friday, the park will be showing “Hocus Pocus” and the Sister Cities Café will offer kid-friendly meals, snacks and soft drinks, along with beer, wine and cocktails for visitors 21 and older. As a bonus, starting at 7 p.m., TD Bank will also be providing free popcorn.

Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Sister Cities Park, 210 N. 18th St., free, centercityphila.org

35th Annual Fall for the Arts Festival

Head to Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill to welcome the fall season in and induldge in a day full of art, music, tasty treats and shopping with over 150 unique vendors. The festival will also feature live ice sculpting, glass blowing, a kids zone, antique cars and much more.

Sept. 29, 11-5 p.m., Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill, free, chestnuthillpa.com

SHOPPING

Fourth Friday

It’s time to shop till you drop down on Fabric Row this weekend. Both Fourth Street and South Street businesses will be staying open late and hosting special scheduled events from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday. Expect art, music, food, sales, specials, free light bites, shopping and much more.

Sept. 27, 4-9 p.m., various locations, Fabric Row, fabricrow.com

MUSIC

Martin Garrix

The “In the Name of Love” DJ is coming to the City of Brotherly Love and will be performing an outdoor concert in the Wells Fargo Center parking lot. The Dutch musician will be performing some of his greatest hits including “Scared to Be Lonely,” “Animals,” “No Sleep,” “High on Life” and more. Garrix will be in Philly for one night only.

Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $25-$150, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

GOING OUT

Oktoberfest at Piazza Pod Park

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Piazza Pod this weekend and enjoy a day filled with beer, brats and much more. Guests can spend the day trying delicious bites and sipping on refreshing brews while listening to live music and participating in family activities.

Sept. 28, noon-8 p.m., Piazza Pod Park, 1075 Germantown Ave., piazzapodpark.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Kensington Quarters Seafood Boil

Exectutive Chef Matt Harper will be prepping up a beautiful spread of a tasty number of crustaceans for Kensington Quarter’s seafood boil this Sunday. Guiests can choose from a general $45 ticket or a $65 all you can eat and all you can drink Miller High Life option.

Sept. 29, 3-6 p.m., Kensington Quarters, 1310 Frankford Ave., $45-$65, kensingtonquarters.com