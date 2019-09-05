Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Sept. 6-8

FOOD & DRINKS

Butchery Class: Whole Hog Butchery

Head to Primal Supply on East Passyunk to check out a whole hog butchery class with Primal’s own Heather Marold Thomason. The class will cover the whole anatomy of a hog and guests will also learn how to break down a side of pork into primals and cuts for cooking, plus other cutting and cooking techniques. As a bonus, guests will get to take home a few cuts of their own as well.

Sept. 7, 1:30 pm-3:30 pm, Primal Supply, 1538 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, $125, primalsupplymeats.com

MUSIC

Maren Morris

The popular songstress is hitting the stage at The Met Philadelphia venue for one night only this weekend. Morris will be playing some of the songs from her notable repertoire including “My Church,” “The Bones,” “I Could Use A Love Song,” “Girl,” and of course, “The Middle.”

Sept. 7, 8 pm, Met Philadelphia, 858 N Broad St., Philadelphia, $30-$85, themetphilly.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Upstairs at Khyber

Old City’s Southern-style hotspot eatery Khyber Pass Pub is kicking this month off right with the re-opening of their second-floor bar and live performance venue, Upstairs at Khyber. This Friday will showcase a photographic retrospective of rock shows at Khyber Pass Pub from former bartender and photographer, Paul Havelin, plus many more fun events are on the horizon.

Sept. 6, 5 pm-8 pm, Khyber Pass Pub, 56 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, free, khyberpasspub.com

First Friday

On the first Friday of each month Old City’s galleries, studios, shops and restaurants open their doors for First Friday, a unique and memorable exhibition of the neighborhood’s vibrant arts scene. All of the galleries, studios, shops, bars and restaurants participating are offering drink specials, delicious food, live music and much more.

Sept. 6, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m., various locations, Old City, Philadelphia, prices vary, oldcitydistrict.org

HEALTH & FITNESS

Fall Flying Fest

Head to Philadelphia Flying Trapeze to partake in one of the most unique activities in the City of Brotherly Love. Guests can soar 25 feet up in the air on Philadelphia’s only outdoor flying trapeze school this weekend during one of the two-hour classes being offered for anyone ages 6 and up. The Flying Fest kicks off this weekend and will run until October 27 with lessons being weekdays 11 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 10 am to 12 pm, 1 pm to 3 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

Sept. 6-Oct. 27, Philadelphia Flying Trapeze, 6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, $63, phillycircus.com

Mütter Museum’s Free Health Fair

Head to South Philly this weekend to check out the Mütter Museum’s free health fair featuring free flu vaccinations, free health screenings, a literacy corner with book giveaways for children, information on Narcan training, breast cancer, nutrition, health insurance, access to food, mental health and much more.

Sept. 7, 1 pm-4 pm, Mifflin Square Park, 6th and Ritner St., Philadelphia, free, muttermuseum.org

FAMILY

Free Movie Night at Sister Cities Park

Head to Sister Cities Park this weekend for a free movie night perfect for the whole family. This Friday, the park will be showing “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and the Sister Cities Café will offer kid-friendly meals, snacks and soft drinks, along with beer, wine and cocktails for visitors 21 and older. As a bonus, starting at 7 pm, TD Bank will also be providing free popcorn.

Sept. 6, 7:30 pm, Sister Cities Park, 210 N 18th St., Philadelphia, free, centercityphila.org

SHOPPING

Phila Flea Market

Head to the largest outdoor flea market in the city this weekend right outside of the walls of the historic Eastern State Penitentiary where over 150 vendors will be offering unique goods and one-of-a-kind buys all in one place. There will also be parking available in the adjacent parking lot.

Sept. 7, 8 am-5 pm, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., philafleamarkets.org