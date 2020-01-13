An 18-month old was grazed with a bullet

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

This weekend was extremely violent, and it ended with a bullet grazing an 18-month-old child Sunday night.

It was reported by ABC that this incident took place in the Germantown area of Philly Sunday night. The bullet grazed the infant in the head and struck a man holding the child in the shoulder. It was reported that the man was the baby’s uncle.

“I have to leave my job, they call me and tell me my grandkid got shot,” Sidney Clark, the grandfather of the adult victim, told ABC.

Clark added, “I left from North Philadelphia thinking I was getting away from this. I wasn’t getting away from nothing. It’s the same thing happening everywhere.”

Philly PD told outlets that the 26-year-old man was holding his 18-month-old nephew when a car pulled up and shots were fired. The incident occurred on East Pastorious Street in Germantown, and took place at around 5 p.m.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter spoke to outlets about the incident and said, “He did put himself around the baby when he dove to the ground, probably saving the child’s life.”

Coulter continued, “As horrible as it is, it could’ve been way worse. Another half an inch, that child would be dead.”

Coulter added, “There’s was no doubt that when they were firing the gun, they had to see the kid. They were right up on them. So they made a decision to fire.”

The family hopes that an arrest will be made.

It was reported that both victims are in stable condition.

“Eighteen months. He can’t even come out here and play in the daytime? That’s bad,” Clark told ABC.

Mayor Jim Kenney shared a statement about this weekend’s gun violence to outlets, in which he said,

“This weekend’s violence was nothing short of horrific. My condolences go out to the loved ones of the victims whose lives were tragically lost. My prayers are also with the toddler who was grazed by a bullet earlier today. The police are undergoing thorough investigations and our Community Crisis Intervention Program workers are out in the impacted communities, but we need help from everyone to solve these crimes and keep our neighbors safe,”

Kenney continued, “As I’ve said before, this senseless violence leaves deep scars on our communities. Reducing it is our administration’s top priority. We’re investing in proven, data-informed strategies to significantly reduce homicides and shootings.”

No arrests have been made concerning this shooting incident.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this incident or any of these incidents, you are urged to contact the Police. You can call the Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can send tips via email at [email protected]. You can also fill out an online form.