Another violent weekend in Philly leaves 5 dead

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

Five Phildeaphians were killed within the past 24 hours, raising the 2020 homicide count in the city to 12, as reported by ABC.

The most recent incident took place at 1 AM at the 4700 block of North 5th St. It was reported that police found a man lying in the middle of the street with two gunshot wounds to the head. He was brought to the Temple University Hospital where he later died.

The victim’s identity has not yet been made public as of yet. There have been no arrests and at this time, it was reported that officials are not sure about the motive.

Around an hour before the shooting, a man in his twenties was shot in the Port Richmond area of the city at the intersections of Amber and Rush Streets, ABC reported. Police found at least four shell casings at the scene but no arrests have been made.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around 7 PM on Saturday, it was reported that a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head within the 200 block of South Edgewood St. This victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.

ABC says that police have arrested a man who knew the victim and may have links to the crime.

An hour earlier, at 6 PM, a man was stabbed to death during a fight in Center City.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot in North Philly at 1:30 PM. Officials report that the victim was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made. At this time, all incidents are under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has any information about any of these incidents, you are urged to contact the police. You can call the police at 215-686-TIPS, (8477). You can send tips via email at [email protected]. You can also fill out an online form.