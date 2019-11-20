Barry’s Bootcamp has finally opened its doors in Philadelphia

Who says you need to wait until New Year’s to kickstart getting in shape? Definitely not Barry’s Bootcamp. The popular “O.G. HIIT” workout has finally opened its doors in the City of Brotherly Love, and already plenty of Philadelphians have entered into the Red Room to lift, run, sweat and cheer.

Barry’s Bootcamp was launched in Los Angeles in 1998 by celebrity trainer Barry Jay. Since its opening two decades ago, over 50 locations have opened worldwide, and finally, Philadelphia has been added to the list. The invigorating workout setting is what sets Barry’s apart from other establishments along the same lines and many flock to the fitness studio solely because of the energy – and once you participate in a class it’s fairly easy to see why.

The workout takes place in the Red Room, which Barry’s has become well-known for. The room dims the lights and blasts heart-pumping music allowing members of the “FitFam” to really get down and dirty into their workout. If you are someone who uses workouts as a stress release, or you sometimes have trouble focusing when you are exercising, the Red Room offers an amazing experience where literally all your focus is on that class and you forget the outside world – it’s quite unique in that sense.

The workout itself consists of two options: half floor/half treadmill or all-floor exercises. The class incorporates 25 to 30 minutes of interval-based cardio routines on treadmills and 25 to 30 minutes of strength training using free weights and/or resistance bands. All you have to do is choose the option that suits you the best and the trainer takes care of the rest. Each day of the week also hyper-focuses on different sections of the body; when signing up for a class there should be a description marking clearly what you can expect.

If the workout sounds a bit intense, it is (sessions can burn up to 1000 calories.) But Barry’s also is a great experience for everyone, the trainers all are highly motivated to get the best out of you, wherever your fitness level may be. The community-focused vibe also helps set the Bootcamp apart. During the class, there is a lot of motivation floating around from the trainers to the upbeat music, to the other class members – and that aspect certainly helps keep the atmosphere positive and not as overwhelming as one might imagine.

The Philadelphia studio also includes a Fuel Bar serving up a colorful and tasty variety of smoothies and snacks helping to keep the benefits of class working for your body long after the workout, a clothing boutique selling Barry’s apparel (Philly branded apparel from Barry’s will also be available) and full men’s and women’s locker rooms stocked with luxury Oribe products and Dyson hairdryers, making the experience that much easier to dive into.

Any interested Philadelphian can sign up or learn more about Barry’s Bootcamp (1911 Sansom St.) at barrysbootcamp.com. Class times vary and you must reserve a spot for any session that you wish to participate in.