Catch a free ride with SEPTA after the Eagles-Cowboys game

Sports lovers looking for a cheap and easy commute can rejoice, because this Sunday SEPTA will offer free rides home on the Broad Street Line after the Eagles-Cowboys game.

The free rides are thanks to a collaboration with Independence Blue Cross, and will begin from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.

“Independence Blue Cross knows how passionate Philadelphians are about their Eagles, and we share that excitement for our home team,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, Independence Blue Cross CEO said in a press release.

Hilferty added, “We are pleased to join with SEPTA to provide free, safe, and convenient rides home from four home games this year.”

The free rides will begin at 5:30 p.m., and they will end at 10:30 p.m.

Even though the ride home are free, the regular fares will be in place while traveling to the game earlier in the day.

SEPTA will add 10 Sports Express trains to its regular schedule that day.

The Sports Express service will run every ten minutes from the Fern Rock Station, starting at 1:25 p.m. and will end at 3:35 p.m.