Center City District Restaurant Week 2019: Here’s where you should dine

Center City is home to many amazing and unique restaurants, and Center City District Restaurant Week is the perfect way to sample and indulge in all of the incredible food that Philly has to offer. This year’s CCDRW is better than ever, offering not just one week, but two weeks, of delicious meal selections from Sept. 15- 27. The participating hot spots will be offering three-course dinners for only $35 per person and three-course lunches for $20 per person. And if you’re having trouble narrowing down which spots to try, we’ve got you covered.

Townsend

Townsend is a perfect way for Philadelphians to have the taste of France right in the city, and this hot spot’s CCDRW menu truly is magnifique. Menu highlights include roasted sea scallops with heirloom cherry tomatoes, citrus salad and uni-seaweed emulsion; escargot and chicken fricassee with bacon, caramelized cippolini, fava beans and Madeira Jus; roasted Arctic char with pommes purée and herbed verjus “blanc”; and chocolate gateau with caramelized black olives and rosemary chantilly.

2121 Walnut St., townsendphl.com

a.kitchen

Executive Chef Eli Collins’ popular eatery is pulling out all of the stops for both lunch and dinner for CCDRW. A few mouthwatering options include ricotta and chive dumplings with dandelion greens and fiore sardo onion breadcrumbs; tomato soup “marocain” with braised greens and fregola ras el hanout; steelhead trout with marinated summer squash green chermoula and shoshito pepper; flank steak and grilled vegetables; plus a dealers’ choice of panna cotta, chocolate cake or almond cake for dessert. Additionally, guests can add a $20 wine pairing or finish their meal off with a $12 Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned.

135 S. 18th St., akitchenandbar.com

Lolita

If you’re a fan of Mexican cuisine, head to Lolita during CCDRW to indulge in their savory and sweet menu selections. Highlights include smoked salmon tostaditas with tequila lime cured salmon, roasted jalapeño crema, jicama-orange salsa and crispy malanga chips; Carne Asada A La Lolita with seared beef tenderloin, crispy yucca fries, smoked plantain crema and avocado tomatillo salsa; Enchiladas Vegetarianas with roasted butternut squash, greens, salsa verde, cotija, black beans and toasted pumpkin seeds; and Tiramisu A La Mexicana.

106 S. 13th St., lolitaphilly.com

Ocean Prime

CCDRW is a perfect way for Philadelphians to truly get a taste of what this wildly popular seafood and steakhouse has to offer at an affordable rate. Restaurant Week dishes include Point Judith calamari with sweet chili sauce; filet mignon with haricot vert, creamy whipped potatoes and cabernet jus; and the decadent ten layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing. In addition to the enticing menu items, Ocean Prime will also be featuring their Tea on Mt. Fuji cocktail (made with Haku Vodka, Darjeeling tea simple syrup, apple, lemon juice, muddled ginger and cinnamon) for only $12.

124 S. 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Bai Wei

Bai Wei is a great spot for families and Asian-cuisine lovers. Head to the Chinatown hot spot to try some of their CCDRW menu items including pan-fried pork dumplings; Pad Thai (vegetable, chicken, beef or shrimp) with stir-fried Thai noodles, egg, tofu, radish pickle, bean sprout, chive and peanuts; seafood fried rice with XO sauce, squid, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, corn, peas, carrot, onion and scallions; braised pork shoulder with bok choy, scallions and house brown sauce; and hot and spicy chicken with deep-fried diced chicken, peppers, chili pepper, garlic, scallion and house spicy seasonings.

1038 Race St., baiwei.restaurant

Square 1682

If you’re looking for some comfort food, look no further than Square 1682 for CCDRW. Menu highlights include warm cornbread, duck wings, gnocchi and meatballs, lemon pepper chicken and peach cobbler for dinner, plus a short rib sandwich, chickpea burger, roasted carrot and ginger soup and chocolate bread pudding for lunch.

121 S. 17th St., square1682.com

Oloroso

Oloroso’s tapas-style menu is perfect for large groups (or small, if you love to share) during Restaurant Week. Dishes include Bacalao Croquetas with salted cod and saffron aioli; charred eggplant with honey, ginger, pipparas, tagine spice and scallions; Pulpo Oloroso with grilled octopus, chorizo, chickpeas and muhammara; and churros with smoked cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce.

1121 Walnut St., olorosophl.com