Are your mouths watering yet, Philly?

Center City District Restaurant Week is almost here, and this go-around is going to be tastier than ever. The delicious event featuring 110 participating restaurants kicks off on Jan. 12 and will run through Jan. 24. Philadelphians can head to featured eateries for lunch or dinner, most spots are offering three-course dinners for $35 per person and three-course lunches for $20 per person.

Center City District Restaurant Week 2020: What to expect this year

“Center City District’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off the New Year as an eagerly anticipated tradition, offering diners the opportunity to discover new restaurants and revisit long-time favorites,” said Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Center City District in a release. “This upcoming season is no different as Center City continues to be on the forefront of Philadelphia’s booming food and beverage scene with nationally-recognized chefs and restaurants.”

According to a release, Restaurant Week is presented by Beam Suntory’s Roku Gin and Suntory Whisky Toki and supported by Open Table, TD Bank, and The Met Philadelphia. Participating restaurants will highlight signature cocktails featuring Beam Suntory’s Roku Gin and Suntory Whisky Toki to complement their special CCDRW menus.

As icing on top of the cake, Philadelphians also have a special opportunity this year to win dinner for a year, shopping and a show. By entering to win at CCDRestaurantWeek.com, diners will have the chance to receive dinner once a week for a year at select Center City restaurants, plus a 4-pack of premium tickets to see Boys II Men on Valentine’s Day at The Met Philadelphia (four runners up will also win a pair of tickets to a concert at The Met.)

That’s not all, Center City District is also partnering with TD Bank as part of their “Treat Me TD campaign” for Restaurant Week. Five diners will also be surprised with a $100 TD Bank Visa Gift Card — so if you were contemplating on whether or not you were going to be participating in CCDRW this year, you now have multiple reasons to make a reservation.

Speaking of reservations, if you’re having some trouble picking out where to eat next week, here are a few of Metro’s top picks:

Pinefish

If you are looking for a seafood fix, Pinefish has everything you need and more for Restaurant Week. Their special menu includes plenty of mouthwatering options including twin jumbo lump crab cakes, surf & turf, King Ora salmon, key lime pie, and more.

1138 Pine St., pinefish.fish

Yakitori Boy

This hotspot is truly knocking it out of the park with a five-course dinner option for Restaurant Week. Highlighted dishes include wasabi tuna tataki, pork belly, a colorful amount of sushi rolls, lamb chops, a six-piece sashimi medley and much more.

211 N 11th St., yakitoriboy.com

Forsythia

If you are looking for a little taste of France during CCDRW, head to new hotspot Forsythia for a true treat. Their Restaurant Week Menu includes panisse with raclette cheese, escargot with tomato butter, pumpkin soup with puffed grains and cranberry mousse, roasted short rib, goat cheese and vanilla bean panna cotta with grapefruit sorbet, and more.

233 Chestnut St., forsythiaphilly.com

Scarpetta Philadelphia

There truly is no better setting for CCDRW than overlooking the gorgeous Rittenhouse Square at the ever-popular Scarpetta Philadelphia. Decadent special offerings include raw yellowtail, creamy polenta, roasted chicken, branzino, Valrhona chocolate cake, coconut panna cotta, and much more.

210 W Rittenhouse Sq., scarpettarestaurants.com

Tinto

Jose Garces’ popular spot is certainly bringing plenty of heat and flavor to their CCDRW menu. Delicious dishes include an assortment of cheeses, strawberry gazpacho, kale and ricotta tart, duck confit, Spanish octopus, shrimp in chocolate sauce, goat cheese custard, and much more.

114 S 20th St., philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com

Reservations for Center City District Restaurant Week can be made through OpenTable, and diners can park for discounted prices ($9 or less) at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities from 4:45 pm to 1 am. Philadelphians can also keep up with the latest news surrounding CCDRW by following @PhilaRestWeek on Twitter and Instagram.