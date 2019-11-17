Charges filed in high school football shooting

An Atlantic City man has been charged following the terrifying shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Philly Voice reports Alvin Wyatt, 31, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. Four additional men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon as well, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shots rang out during Pleasantville’s game against Camden on Friday night with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter, leading to harrowing scenes of people jumping fences and running across the football field, seeking cover and safety. Videos from the incident went viral and clips circulated on national news broadcasts.

At least three people were injured in the shooting, which police suggested was unrelated to the events of the game or the schools involved. According to the Inquirer, the police said the target was a 27-year-old man, but two minor boys were hit by stray bullets as well.

Wyatt was tackled on the field while trying to flee the stadium after the shooting, Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin claimed. The crowd was the largest at a Pleasantville football game in two decades.

NJ.com named the others charged with weapons offenses as Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27 and Vance Golden, 26. Only Golden is from Pleasantville, while the others are from Atlantic City, like Wyatt. One of the men reportedly tried to ditch the weapon out of a car on the way back to Atlantic City.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot was released from the hospital over the weekend. The target was set to undergo surgery and was listed in stable condition, while a 10-year-old boy who was shot remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Sadly, this was not the first shooting at a high school football game in the Philadelphia area this year. In September, a 14-year old and 15-year old were shot outside a stadium during a game in Nicetown; both have since recovered from their injuries.

According to the Inquirer, the game – which was suspended after the shooting – will resume on Wednesday at a neutral site; no fans will be allowed to attend.