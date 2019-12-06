It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there is truly no better place to spend it than the Camden Adventure Aquarium. This holiday season, the Aquarium is taking its popular Christmas Underwater series up a notch and making 2019 the most festive year yet.

Christmas Underwater is back at the Camden Adventure Aquarium

Philadelphians have always been wowed by the seasonal entertainment at the CAA, and this time around there really is a jolly reason to celebrate with the return of Scuba Santa. According to the release, Scuba Santa will make the most appearances in Christmas Underwater history this year, and guests will be able to see Scuba Santa in more underwater dive shows than ever before. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Scuba Santa outside of the water at the Aquarium’s Milk & Cookie member events this year on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 21.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Scuba Santa back to the aquarium as we celebrate our 11th year of Christmas Underwater,” said Vince Nicoletti, executive director and vice president, Adventure Aquarium in a release. “Each year we look forward to showing our guests a more unique holiday experience than the last, and we can’t wait to make an even bigger splash this year with the addition of hundreds of lights throughout our multiple exhibits.”

In addition to bringing back the aquatic-loving Kris Kringle, the Aquarium also added eight underwater holiday light exhibits to their holiday repertoire, helping to solidify the CAA as the home of the World’s Largest Underwater Christmas Light Display. The display will feature seven coral-inspired trees, decorations, hundreds of fiber-optic lights and of course the World’s Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree (decorated with 400 artificial and custom-sculpted corals.) Philadelphians will be dazzled as Scuba Santa and inhabitants of the Aquarium’s Shark Realm swim around the eleborate18-foot underwater tree while also perusing the other exhibits included in the new light display: the sea horse, eel and angelfish aquariums located in Caribbean Currents.

So if you’re looking for a unique experience to celebrate the holidays this year, head over to Camden to see everything the Adventure Aquarium has to offer.

For more information on all of the holiday happenings at the Camden Adventure Aquarium visit, adventureaquarium.com. All daily activities are included with membership and general admission tickets, which can be purchased both online at and the door.