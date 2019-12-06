Christmas Village is bigger and better than ever this year

The City of Brotherly Love certainly lights up during the holiday season, and at the center of all of the seasonal joy is the ever-popular Christmas Village. Year after year, the German-style outdoor market has served as a focal point for Philadelphians and visitors alike with a plethora of colorful vendors and attractions, and this year is bigger and better than ever.

Christmas Village still includes plenty of old favorites: a delicious variety of vendors (including the return of the Raclette cheese sandwiches and traditional German food like Käsespätzle), an assortment of shopping opportunities, the Friday Lunch Concert Series from noon to 1 p.m., storytimes in collaboration with the Free Library of Philadelphia and other festive activities that Philadelphians have known to grow and love.

Christmas Village Philadelphia is bigger and better than ever this year

Also returning this year is the illuminated Present presented by Bank of America located right in the center of Love Park. According to the release, The Present will have a few exciting upgrades: more lights, plus a dynamic color changing piping to the red ribbon and bow which will be fully interactive. Participants, after donating, can trigger a series of colors, chases and patterns that will race around the ribbon’s edges and bring the present to life.

New for the 2019 season is an exclusive holiday beer that can only be found at Christmas Village. Philadelphians can sample the delightful brew and enjoy it at the outdoor seating area and the beer garden, “The Alm.” New vendors include New Liberty Distillery, Really Reel Ginger, Nivas Collection, RD Shadez and the Philadelphia Eagles will make their debut at Christmas Village with their original Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop. Philadelphians can also try new tasty treats including a prosciutto or salami option for the popular Swiss Raclette Cheese sandwiches, Pennsylvania-grown apple cider, Tarte Flambee and cinnamon rolls.

Philadelphians can finish their trip off with a Ferris wheel ride next to City Hall courtyard section of the Village, which is also brand new this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Christmas Village in Philadelphia at LOVE Park,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell in a release. “Christmas Village has grown into a must-do family tradition that brings together multiple generations. Each and every year, Christmas Village fills LOVE Park with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, fun attractions and high quality gift items. Christmas Village, together with Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, also offers an outstanding opportunity for Philadelphia small businesses, bringing their local handmade arts and crafts to the largest audience in the region during the holidays. Follow the smell of gingerbread and look for the glowing lights of The Present. On behalf of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, we can’t wait to see you in LOVE Park!”

Guests can check out all of the holiday happenings including wine and beer tastings, HoHo Happy Hour, school tours, German culture lessons, German American Weekend (complete with a beer stein holding competition, bratwurst eating contest and Christmas costume contest) , Make-A-Wish Weekend and more by visiting philachristmas.com

Christmas Village is open now through Dec. 24, daily market hours are Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.