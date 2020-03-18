City orders all non-essential businesses to close

Philadelphia on Monday ordered all non-essential businesses to close their doors for at least 11 days in an attempt to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Restaurants and bars were forced to shut their doors by 5 p.m. Monday, and they are now only allowed to take online and phone orders for delivery and pick-up, officials announced at an afternoon press conference.

“These changes will disrupt life in Philadelphia,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “We do not make these changes lightly. We are well aware of the potential devastating effect it will have on the businesses and workers in our city.”

Businesses that will be allowed to remain open include supermarkets, grocery stores, big box stores, pharmacies, mini-markets, daycare centers, hardware stores, gas stations, laundromats, dry cleaners, veterinary clinics and pet stores.