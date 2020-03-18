City provides mental health services amid COVID-19

The rapid and severe outbreak of the coronavirus has left many Philadelphians—and people worldwide—in a state of shock and fear.

And while self-quarantine is vital to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it can also lead to feelings of isolation, loneliness and additional stress.

Due to the increased fear and anxiety a global pandemic can cause, the City of Philadelphia has announced mental health and addiction services that are available amid the COVID-19 crisis.

— The Community Behavioral Health hotline is available 24-hours-a-day at 888-545-2600 and can assist people with the support they need.