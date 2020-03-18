City provides mental health services amid COVID-19

The rapid and severe outbreak of the coronavirus has left many Philadelphians—and people worldwide—in a state of shock and fear.
And while self-quarantine is vital to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it can also lead to feelings of isolation, loneliness and additional stress.
Due to the increased fear and anxiety a global pandemic can cause, the City of Philadelphia has announced mental health and addiction services that are available amid the COVID-19 crisis.
— The Community Behavioral Health hotline is available 24-hours-a-day at 888-545-2600 and can assist people with the support they need.
— There is a crisis hotline available to help, also available 24/7, at 215-685-6440.
—Those in need of opioid treatment support can call the NET Access Point at 844-533-8200 or 215-408-4987 or visit online at netcenters.org.
— Healthy Minds Philly can provide online behavioral health screenings, support and resources and can be accessed online at healthymindsphilly.org.
— To acquire intellectual disability services, call 215-685-5900.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger.”
The CDC has offered tips to help those struggling with mental health issues, such as taking breaks from news stories, including social media. While it is important to be informed, constantly hearing updates on the COVID-19 pandemic around-the-clock can increase stress. Also, people need to take care of their body—stretch, meditate, exercise and try to eat healthy meals. Be sure to get enough sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs.
The CDC’s Emergency Preparedness and Response site suggests connecting with loved ones and communicating your worries and concerns. Take time for yourself and do activities that you enjoy like reading or cooking.
It is important to remember that everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. The CDC is urging people with preexisting mental health issues to continue with any treatments and/or medications and also be aware of any symptoms that may be worsening.
For additional information or assistance, visit the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disability services online at dbhids.org.