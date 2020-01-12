Drexel Med student fell to death while roof-hopping

Over the weekend, a Drexel University medical student was hopping across rooftops when he fell to his death.

The incident occurred within the Spring Garden section of North Philadelphia, reportedly taking place at 2 AM at an apartment in the 1200 block of Buttonwood St.

NBC reports that the victim was identified as 23-year-old Vivek Subramani in an email sent to students from Drexel President John Fry.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Vivek,” Fry wrote in his statement. “There are no words to express the sense of loss when any young life is cut so short.”

Subramani was with two other students when he fell two stories and hit his head on the ground.

As bystanders waited for medics to arrive, one of the people on the scene administered CPR.

Subramani was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Another witness at the scene said that they had been drinking earlier in the day.

Police believe that there was no foul play.