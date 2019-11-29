It truly is a spirited time in Philadelphia, and down by the Delaware River Waterfront things are really getting festive. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is officially back this weekend, and 2019 promises to be the best year yet for this annual seasonal tradition in the City of Brotherly Love.

Everything you need to know about Blue Cross RiverRink’s Winterfest 2019

The Winter wonderland is a sight that you’ll just have to see to believe with thousands of lights strung across the area, vibrant colors and a majestic holiday tree dressed in tens of thousands of twinkling LEDs. Philadelphians can witness the majestic scene while skating under the stars on Winterfest’s regulation-sized Olympic outdoor ice skating rink and indulging in other tasty treats being offered by a colorful variety of vendors. Delicious bite options include Village Whiskey burgers, spiked apple cider, Chickie’s and Pete’s famous Crab Fries, fried Oreos, s’mores, “drinking chocolate” and much more. Guests can enjoy their food and drinks in the newly-decorate Lodge and cabins or by one of the firepits lining the area.

“Winterfest is one of the most festive seasonal experiences for Philadelphia residents and visitors,” said Joe Forkin, president of DRWC in a release. “Thousands of people have been coming to the Waterfront for more than 25 years to ice skate with their families, eat great food, enjoy hot drinks in The Lodge, and just have a wonderful time. It’s a favorite winter tradition in Philadelphia.”

Winterfest is known for its lodges and warming cabins, and this year designer Todd Marcocci of West Chester’s Under The Sun Productions was tasked with reimagining each of the cabins as well as the Main Lodge. According to the release, each of the cabins has two, brand-new, hand-sewn and custom printed Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest logo pillows trimmed in various winter colors. While the design aesthetic will feel new, the warmth and tradition of Winterfest remains.

The Main Cabin will feature enhanced decorations that were carefully contoured with trees featuring new, hand-made burlap rosettes; the Cardinal Cabin features lush colors of red and themed soft goods; the Nature Cabin features various representations of the natural environment and inspirational print; the Ski Cabin features various skis; the Skate Cabin features vintage and modern skates, soft goods and pops of vibrant color; and the Snowman Cabin presented by Philadelphia Magazine features different snowman-themed props and snow-themed soft goods.

“The Blue Cross RiverRink brings people together and helps create memories that last a lifetime,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, Independence Blue Cross CEO in a release. “Independence Blue Cross is so pleased to help make this great Philadelphia tradition possible, as part of our commitment to promoting a fun and active lifestyle in the region.”

Opening weekend and throughout the season, Winterfest will also offer a plethora of free and exciting events. The Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO (Dec. 6) features 10 spirited acts and 28 unique performances, Skate with Santa (Dec. 21 +22) is a perfect family outing, and guests can even kick off the New Year by stopping by Winterfest to check out fireworks shows along the Delaware River Waterfront. A full list of events and happenings is available on the official website.

According to the release, in addition, the rink, Lodge, and cabins can also be rented for holiday parties, winter get-togethers and birthday celebrations. Single cabins rent for $75 per 90 minutes and fit 8-10 people, and double cottages rent for $125 per 90 minutes and can fit up to 18 people.

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest opens Nov. 29-March 8, hours differ depending on the day. For more information visit delawareriverwaterfront.com