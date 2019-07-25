Everything you need to know about Evil Genius Shark Week

Dive into Shark Week with themed events and a new seasonal beer from Evil Genius.

Now a summer tradition, the annual TV event on the Discovery Channel has evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Evil Genius kicks off their own Shark Week spirit with the debut of new pale ale “Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo” this Saturday. The beer is aptly named after the viral “Baby Shark Dance” song and video that has more than three billion views on YouTube. Though the brewery anticipates that their customers are excited for Shark Week, going all out for the occasion is a product of their genuine enthusiasm.

“Evil Genius loves sharks – especially the celebrity and guest of honor, Baby Shark,” said Evil Genius partner Trevor Hayward in a press release. “This fits right in our wheelhouse for using our creative juices and getting crazy around a fun theme and narrative.”

Shark Week is even more exciting (or terrifying) for East Coast residents this year. Footage of a great white shark following a fish boat and chomping the boat’s bait bag off the coast of Manasquan, N.J alarmed some beachgoers. But don’t worry– even with increased shark sightings off the East Coast, experts say there’s no need to worry about sharks while enjoying your trips to the Jersey Shore. Or, play it safe and celebrate in Philly with a few beers.

All week

Sip on the “Baby Shark” Mosaic Pale Ale (4.4% ABV) while enjoying a variety of feature films and shows at Evil Genius’s tasting room, The Lab (1727 N Front St) from July 28 to Aug. 4. Screenings will include the classic “Jaws”, as well as “Finding Nemo” and select Shark Week shows.

Shark Week Jeopardy

Stay sharp and show off your shark knowledge during Shark Jeopardy at The Lab on Aug. 1. There will be prizes, so come prepared. The themed game will have six question categories related to sharks.

Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., evilgeniusbeer.com, Free