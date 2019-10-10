Everything you need to know about Old City Fest 2019

Take your Sunday fun to the next level while sipping a mojito out of a coconut and strolling along beautiful cobblestone streets. Old City Fest returns to America’s most historic square mile on Sunday Oct. 13 with even more food from acclaimed restaurants, a curated maker’s market and plenty of activities. The street festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., so there’s plenty of time to eat, drink and check out a variety of performances.

Everything you need to know about Old City Fest

What to eat

Make sure you come hungry and ready to work up an appetite throughout the day. More than 20 other restaurants will line the streets to show off their menus with festival-friendly food. Get a mojito in a coconut from Cuba Libre to go with their special Beef Eat-A-Frita. Grab tacos, margaritas and Mexican street corn from Rebel Taco. For dessert, don’t miss the chance to have a few macarons or try a “cruffin” from ICI Macarons & Cafe, or grab a classic ice cream cone from Franklin Fountain.

The teams from Khyber Pass Pub and Royal Boucherie are also teaming up to throw the ultimate picnic at Cherry Street Garden. Try the signature pulled pork sandwich from Khyber Pass. (Pro tip: pair the sandwich with their signature apple cider cocktail with Tito’s vodka.) Royal Boucherie will have a Toulouse sausage sandwich with sauerkraut and crispy shallots.



Where to shop

Old City is the place to shop for chic art, home decor and fashion. Explore boutiques and stores during the festival. Stop by Art in the Age (116 N 3rd St.) to try their artisanal spirits and cordials or pick up a gift for the gentleman in your life from Blokes Barbershop & Gentleman’s Emporium (151 N 3rd St.) If you’re in the mood to shop for fall fashion and need some inspiration, don’t miss the fashion show at 1:30 p.m. See clothing from Vagabond, Smak Parlour and Lost + Found paired with jewelry from Blood Milk Jewels.

In addition to brick and mortar stores, the festival will have a street market with a range of apparel, candles and jewelry. Boutique Philadelphia Independents has invited artists and creators to sell their wares on Independents Row in front of their shop at 35 N 3rd St. The market will feature vendors like Stone Cooper (bohemian jewelry made with stones and metals), The Tin Goat (soy candles and soaps) and Ana Thorne (Philly themed pillows and decor).

How to play

Channel your inner lumberjack while testing your throwing skills with a more family friendly version of axe throwing. Kick Axe (232 Market St.) will have a series of games played with suction cup axes during the festival. Challenge your friends and celebrate with a round of classic cocktails or local beers inside the bar and venue.

Don’t miss the “paint by numbers” zone hosted by Mural Arts. The organization behind more than 4,000 public art pieces invites everyone to contribute to new mural panels. (And you don’t need to be an artist to join in.)

The Family Fun Zone will dazzle crowds with circus performances and more. The Give & Take Jugglers will have two performances of the “The Little Circus”. The 45-minute show features a range of circus arts to capture imaginations. Feel the suspense during the tight wire, experience the wonder of trapeze and enjoy being mesmerized with color and movement during aerial fabric. Don’t miss these performances at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Other Family Fun Zone acitivites include The Magic of Francis Menotti, puppet shows and dance groups.

Old City Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 13 at 3rd and Arch streets. Food and beverage are pay as you go. Visit oldcitydistrict.org for more information and performance schedules.