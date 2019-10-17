Practice your incantations and dust off your trusty broomstick. The annual Witches & Wizards festival returns to the charming Chestnut Hill neighborhood this weekend. Thousands of spellcasters, potion brewers and general mischief makers will roam Germantown Ave and the surrounding area in search of food and fun. The festival includes free and ticketed activities for magical beings of all ages. Here’s everything you need to know about Chestnut Hill’s weekend of witchcraft and wizardry.

Everything you need to know about the Witches & Wizards Festival

For the adults

For sorceresses and warlocks ages 21 and over, the festival kicks off with the annual Brews and Broomsticks Pub Crawl on Friday night. Dress up in your wizard robes or your Halloween costume to visit some of the best bars and restaurants on Germantown Ave. The enchanting pub crawl includes live entertainment and themed menus at the participating bars. Sip on beer and cocktail specials while enjoying food like dragon fire wings, butterscotch popcorn and smoked turkey legs. Pub crawl tickets are $25 and purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.

Put your skills to the test in the Chestnut Hill Escape Room to solve The Haunting of Chestnut Hill this weekend. In this mystery adventure, you and your team have 60 minutes to find the clues to help a trapped spirit find peace and free them from the loft they currently haunt. Up to eight participants can rent this room as a team for $200.

For the whole family

Fun for kids and families begins on Saturday. Head to Germantown Ave to be in the middle of the action for magically delicious food, live entertainment and all the games starting at 12 p.m. On the street, you’ll see aerialists from the Secret Circus, actors dressed in magical garb, and face painters.

Get ready for spells and mischief at the popular Hocus Pocus Headquarters. This ticketed section of the festival is set up for little witches and wizards to get in the Halloween spirit. Play ping-pong pumpkin, explore the insectarium and enjoy a variety of spooky crafts. Admission to the tent is $10 in advance and $12 the day of. For a free pop up, don’t miss the bouncies, live DJ and wizard chess at the Jenks Academy at 8301 Germantown Ave.

To make the most of the festival, wander up and down Germantown Ave to find a variety of activities. The beautiful campus at Chestnut Hill College (9220 Germantown Ave.) transforms into Hogwarts for the all-day Brotherly Love Quidditch Tournament starting at 10 a.m. Watch college Quidditch teams compete against each other on the field and take a walk on the college’s grounds. Head to Woodmere Art Museum (9201 Germantown Ave.) to check out the straw maze to play in the structure and see a mini circus. Students from Circadium: School of Contemporary Circus will demonstrate juggling, acrobatics and balancing acts up close.

The Witches & Wizards Festival is a mix of free and ticketed activities. Visit chestnuthillpa.com to purchase tickets, view all activities and find transportation information.