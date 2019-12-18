Gunman fires over 20 rounds into Philly Airbnb

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition Wednesday following an incident where a gunman fired over 20 rounds into an Airbnb property.

NBC reports that around 15 young adults between the ages 18 and 25 were inside a North Philly property located in the 1900 block of Page Street.

Philadelphia Police Department Captain George Fuchs told NBC that around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday a person walked into the home and fired 20 rounds, striking the victim in the upper body.

Fuchs told NBC, “It could have been a lot worse.”

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphia Police Department spokesman Miguel Torres told outlets that the victim was shot multiple times in the right armpit and left arm.

Witnesses told CBS that the group had rented out the property to have a house party.

It was reported that on Wednesday morning, many people returned to the scene to pick up items they had left behind during the shooting.

Bril Taylor was upstairs during the shooting and told CBS, “Just get on the floor, don’t get shot.”

Taylor added, “I was upstairs, it happened so fast.”

This is not the first time Airbnb has made the news recently. NBC reports that the shooting comes within weeks of Airbnb banning parties after a shooting incident occurred in Orinda, California that left five people dead.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company would be expanding screening of “high risk” reservations and remove guest who fail to comply with the party banning policy at Airbnb rentals.