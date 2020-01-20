Head to the NMAJH for free in January and February

The National Museum of American Jewish History is offering a special promotion for the remainder of this month and next. In January and February, the museum will be free admission for all visitors thanks to the support of Parkway Corporation. The admission will include access to the Museum’s Core Exhibition highlighting more than 360 years of life in America, told through a Jewish lens, according to the release.

Philadelphians can check out a few new exhibits at the Old City institution including Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s neckpiece and the Truman Torah. According to the release, the Truman Torah is one of the Truman Library and Museum’s iconic artifacts will be exhibited at the National Museum of American Jewish History beginning in February. Israel’s first President, Dr. Chaim Weizmann, presented the Torah to President Truman at the White House on May 25, 1948, nine days after the State of Israel was founded. Truman, in one of his most controversial decisions, granted swift de facto recognition to the newly formed state 11 minutes after Israel came into existence.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment passing, visitors can also check out the “100 Years of Suffrage” installation that includes artifacts from NMAJH’s collection mainly highlighting the role Jewish American women played in passing the historic bill.

Lastly, (but certainly not least), Philadelphians can also check out the “Power of Protest: The Movement to Free Soviet Jews.” According to the release, The panel exhibition, designed by NMAJH as a traveling exhibition, has returned to the Museum and will be on view January 18 through March 15, 2020. The panel exhibition explores one of the most successful human rights campaigns to date, showcasing Americans’ efforts in the late 1960s through 1990 to free refuseniks—Jews who lived in the Soviet Union and were denied the rights to live freely, practice Judaism, or leave the country due to their religion.

There will also be special programming happening at the NMAJH on President’s Day (Feb. 17, 10 am-5 pm) where guests can explore an original letter written by George Washington to the Jewish community (on view at the Museum), write their own letter to the president at the Freedom Family Presidential Corner, join in on family-friendly crafts and activities, meet George Washington himself and more.

The National Museum of American Jewish History is located at 101 S Independence Mall E, nmajh.org