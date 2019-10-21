Heyday, the modern facial shop is now open in Center City

It’s time to face the day Philadelphia — with a fresh new glow of course.

Heyday, the moden facial shop redefining the skincare industry from coast to coast in the US is now setting up shop in the City of Brotherly Love.

Let’s face it, sometimes the beauty industry and trying to juggle looking your best with self-care and taking time for yourself can be a challenge. Heyday wants to help, and they do so with a knowledgeable group of experts, affordable prices and accessibility to the best products on the market. Heyday utilizes their top-of-the-line resources to give each and every person individualized care and personalized tips on how to get your skin to reach its full potential.

“We saw a huge demand for Heyday’s accessible and routine facials outside of Los Angeles and New York’s metro area and naturally, we were drawn to our neighbors in Philadelphia. We are excited to join the fabric of this thriving health and wellness community and look forward to executing on our high-quality in-shop experience and unparalleled service standards that change the lives of our clients with both short- and long-term benefits,” said Adam Ross, Co-founder and CEO of Heyday in a release.

Heyday emphasizes the ease and accessibility of their programs, so instead of a huge menu with a million different procedures that hardly make sense, this new beauty destination offers 30 Minute ($65), 50 Minute ($95), and 75 Minute ($140) facials with enhancements such as microdermabrasion, professional peels, LED light therapy and gua sha. The Skin Therapists at Heyday work with each customer to customize their treatment choosing from brands such as Naturopathica, Herbivore Botanicals, Supergoop!, Image Skincare and more. After you leave your session, the Skin therapists also send you an email with product recommendations, tips for upkeep, and advice for your specific skin type.

The light and airy design of the beauty venue only adds to the experience. You truly feel as though you are pampering yourself in a luxury environment without breaking the bank. There are eleven semi-private treatment rooms (with phone chargers in each) an area to freshen up, and a skincare-routine shopping experience in their front of the house.

According to the release, Heyday has membership plans available with discounted monthly facials and products, early access to shop news and events. Until the end of the year, a “founding membership” will be available at their Philadelphia store for early adopters, a first for the business.

For more information on Heyday (1735 Chestnut St.) visit heydayskincare.com