Inchin’s Bamboo Garden offers a delicious oasis of fused flavors right in Center City

In the City of Brotherly Love, there are a plethora of colorful eateries and bars that offer delicious cuisines from all over the world – Philly truly is a foodie city. Now all foodies, eastern-cuisine lovers and culinary connoisseurs can rejoice because another top-notch eatery had been added to the impressive list of restaurants in Philadelphia, but this one is quite unique. Inchin’s Bamboo Garden offers a delicious oasis of Indian and Chinese fused menu options with a tranquil and chic atmosphere right in Center City. It’s truly a treat for your tastebuds and eyes.

According to a release, Inchin’s Bamboo Garden has numerous locations nationwide and is a unique culinary fusion of many far eastern cuisines. Dishes are inspired by Malaysian, Indian and Chinese cooking styles, which takes a natural flow of directly introducing Thai cuisine thereafter. Subsequently, the menu represents Asian countries such as Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan, resulting in a truly unique concept.

Each dish is flavorful, unique and truly unlike anything you’ve ever tried before — plus the presentation is superb on its own merits. Standout menu items include the chicken 65 (made with curry leaf, bell pepper, red onion, dry red chili, cumin and mustard seed for $6), Hakka noodles (thin eggless noodles with shredded vegetables for $14), cauliflower manchurian (made with cilantro, red onion, green chili and celery for $14), paneer tacos (featuring an assortment of cheeses, siracha and ranch for $12) and date wontons with ice cream for $8.

The cuisine may be the initial draw to this new Center City hotspot, but the cocktails are truly what stop the show at Inchin’s. Philadelphians can look for an eclectic mix of carefully crafted cocktails, which thankfully are mostly available during Inchin’s Happy Hour as well (which by the way is every single day from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) Highlighted cocktails include the Tokyo Twist (made with cucumber vodka, spicy ginger beer, Baltimore bitters, cilantro, lime, jalapeno infusion and soda water for $13), the Hazy Temple (featuring Nikka Japanese whiskey, Benedictine, vermouth hickory smoke, earl grey bitters, barrel-aged bitter and a blackberry peppercorn infusion for $15) and the Dragon’s Milk (made from plantation pineapple rum, lime, light coconut milk, passion fruit and wildflower honey for $13.)

So if you wanted a chance to explore multiple eastern cuisines in one sitting, or you just simply want to energize your palette with some zesty flavors, head to new Center City hotspot Inchin’s Bamboo Garden for an experience that will keep you coming back for more.

Inchin’s Bamboo Garden is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Inchin’s enticing Happy Hour features cocktails, beer, wine and a wide variety of menu small bites daily as well.

Visit bamboo-gardens.com to learn more about Inchin’s Bamboo Garden (1726 Chestnut St.)