It’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Philly

Governor Wolf warns that two powerful winter storms are making their way to Pennsylvania. The weather will impact Pennsylvanian until Tuesday.

Gov. Wolf said in a press release that, “The Thanksgiving holiday weekend will end with some potentially dangerous winter weather, making safety and preparedness even more important as folks travel. Please heed the advice of weather forecasters and emergency professionals and consider altering travel plans if necessary. I want everyone to have had a wonderful holiday weekend, and safe travel is tantamount to that goal.”

Starting in southwest Pennsylvania and traveling northeast, the state is expected to see ice, snow and heavy winds, which are expected to cause issues for those traveling home from Thanksgiving weekend, according to weather.gov. With the state under a winter weather and hazardous weather outlook advisory, not a lot of snowfall is expected, but rather a wintery mix of adverse elements.

To stay safe, Gov. Wolf suggests staying home is possible. If you need to travel, check-in with PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike resources to see the road conditions.

“With a storm like this, a difference of just a few degrees can quickly change weather and road conditions,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said in a press release.

Padfield added, “Make sure you have emergency supplies in your car if you must travel, and stay in touch with neighbors so you can help each other if you lose power.”

Gov. Wolf offered additional comment: “I cannot stress enough the importance for everyone to heed weather forecasts, listen to directions from emergency officials, plan accordingly, and check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly.”