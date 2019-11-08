On Nov. 19, East Passyunk hotspot Laurel will be cooking the books with Chef Nicholas Elmi— a recipe book that is. Elmi, who is most well known for winning Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” as well as owning other hotspots in the city (Royal Boucherie and ITV) will be changing Laurel’s entire menu for one night only to feature recipes from his latest cookbook “Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia.”

Join Chef Nicholas Elmi for an exclusive dinner highlighting recipes from his new cookbook

The cookbook (co-written by Adam Erace, shot by Neal Santos and published by Running Press) features a nine-course tasting menu with a cocktail pairing highlighting all four seasons of the year, and next week, culinary-curious guests will get to sample the fall-centric portion of the book.

The enticing menu includes: apple-yuzu consommé with marinated trout roe and bitter greens; albacore crudo with horseradish snow and pears; sea urchin with creamed corn and sunflower-truffle vinaigrette; frozen foie gras tarte with elderberry vinegar, black raspberry and hibiscus; burgundy snails with onion, mushroom and potato chips; grilled mackarel with black tuile and smoked-mackerel dashi; burnt-sugar salisfy with cured lamb, black trumpets and watercress; duck breast with caramelized sunchoke, blackberry and chicory crumble; and roasted apple with caramel-coffee cream, black walnut and apple wine.

Next Wednesday night’s festivities will also highlight a signature cocktail, “The Drunken Farmer,” and additional wine pairings will also be available throughout the nine-course extravaganza. Guests will also leave with a signed copy of “Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia” to take home and perhaps whip up a few of their favorite dishes, or some new ones for their friends, family, or even themselves (treat yourself, Philly.)

This exclusive dinner only has space for 22 guests, so calling ahead and reserving your seat beforehand is required. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant (215) 271-8299.

So if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind event that will take your tastebuds on a seasonal culinary ride, reserve your spot at Laurel for Nov. 19 to join in on the 9-course delight.

If you go: Nov. 19, 7 pm, Laurel, 1617 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, $225, restaurantlaurel.com