Nestled in Queens Village on the corner of Kater and 7th streets is the popular French-inspired pub, The Good King Tavern. Many Philadelphians have flocked to the hotspot to indulge in their European fare and dive into their acclaimed wine list, but there is now an even more hyperfocused way to experience the flavors of France from a wine bottle with their newly opened expansion spot, Le Caveau.

Le Caveau offers a unique experience for new and seasoned wine drinkers

Le Caveau, located in the once-dormant space above The Good King Tavern offers a more elevated way to sip on delicious and unique wines while also offering an eclectic atmosphere that you simply don’t see often in the United States.

“Wine has always been an integral part of The Good King Tavern on the first floor, so in a sense, it was just a matter of expanding our whole philosophy of wine and honing it in to make it more specific,” says owner Chloé Grigri. “It was definitely inspired more from my more recent trips to France in the Loire Valley. But it goes beyond that too, it is grounded around this energy in the wine world that you definitely experience when you’re over there, which you don’t really see quite as much in this country.”

Grigi grew up spending time in France where her father is from, so bringing the French aesthetic and vibe to Le Caveau was second nature. Once you walk in, you truly get the “wine world” experience that is so accustomed to Europe—- le caveau is charmingly warm, chic and completely encases guests in a sophisticated atmosphere, all without breaking the bank.

The menu ranges from all sustainably made and natural picks featuring classic to a little more adventurous choices with a few incredibly tasty bar snacks as well (think French cheese, charcuterie, olives and more.) The menu is ideal for pro-wine-bibbers, but it is also a perfect fit for novice drinkers as well.

“The wine choices vary from a wide range of choices by the glass, and a really cool bottle list that is priced really aggressively. The idea is that you’re able to come in and grab a glass of wine or come in with a group of friends and get a bottle and hang out, chat and unwind,” says Grigi. “Our goal with The Good King Tavern and now le caveau has always been to help novice wine drinkers find options they like without thinking too hard about it. I definitely have stuff on there that is not too complicated but still really delicious. If somebody wants to start there and ask questions, they are welcome to or if someone wants to start there and ask no questions, they are also welcome to that as well.”

Guests may access Le Caveau Thursdays through Saturdays (6 pm- 12 am) from 7th Street or through a nondescript door within The Good King Tavern, also making this must-try experience feel that much more special.

For more information on le caveau and The Good King Tavern (614 S 7th St.) visit thegoodkingtavern.com