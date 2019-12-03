In the ice-cold weather, a piping hot cup of delectably soothing hot chocolate is just what the doctor ordered. At the Loews Hotel in Center City Philadelphia, guests will get to indulge in the seasonal favorite treat in a deliciously unique way this year with its new Holiday Cocoa and Cocktails promotion featuring a variety of libations for both kids and adults.

Loews Hotel Philadelphia is offering a variety of holiday-themed fun for the 2019 season

A warm hot cocoa or cocktail is the perfect way to end a day of holiday shopping and sightseeing,” said Frederic Najem, Director of Food & Beverage in a release. “Being on 12th and Market, we are in the heart of some of the best seasonal activities for couples and families this season like ice skating at Dilworth Park and Christmas Village in LOVE Park, and now a festive drink at Bank & Bourbon should be added to everyone’s list.”

Just one delightful cocktail from Loews, “Philly the Snowman,” incorporates sweet coco powder and steamed milk, Ancho Reyes chili liquor and New Liberty Bloody Butcher Bourbon (which is distilled in Philadelphia.) The drink will be served hot and topped with whipped cream and shaved Hershey’s Special Dark. The kid’s version incorporates all of the delicious flavors listed above minus the more spirited ingredient. “Philly the Snowman” is now available at Bank & Bourbon and the Lounge at the Lobby Bar for $12 until New Year’s Day. According to the release, as a bonus, the kid-friendly cocoa will also be offered complimentary with the purchase of a “spiked” cocoa for adults. Philadelphians can also indulge in the tasty treat at the Hotel’s Holiday Pop Up Bar located on the 33rd floor opening Dec. 16-20. The pop-up bar will be open from 4:30 pm-7:30 pm during that five day period.

In addition to all of the holiday happenings at the esteemed Hotel, Loews is taking the jolly season up another notch with a winter wonderland experience taking over their Millennium Ballroom on Dec. 15. From 10 am-2 pm, guests can bring the whole family to experience plenty of upbeat and seasonal activities. The day will include photos with Santa himself, the abominable snowman and a giant snowglobe; family crafts; a holiday bouncy castle, mazes and more inflatables, a Fun Express Train Station and much more. Brunch will also be included and will feature a children’s pancake making station, carving stations and homemade pies and desserts from Pastry Chef Amanda Kaewvichien. There will also be plenty of delicious holiday cocktails for adults to sip on. Tickets ($49 for adults, $24 for children) are available now through Eventbrite.

So this holiday season, be sure to head to the Loews Hotel to indulge, enjoy and truly be a part of the most wonderful time of the year in the City of Brotherly Love.

For more information on all of the holiday happenings at the Loews Hotel visit loewshotels.com