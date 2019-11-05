Man found beaten, slashed and tied to bed in Philly

The body of a 59-year-old man was found beaten, slashed and tied to a bed in a Northeast Philly home, police said.

Investigators discovered the body on Tuesday, just before 3 a.m., in the 8400 block of Algon Avenue in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood. Cops were called to the home after a report of a man in distress.

In a statement, police said they found the victim, whose identity was not released, “partially tied to the bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to his chest.”

Outlets report that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, but a woman was reportedly seen leaving the home before police arrived.