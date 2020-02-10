Meet Philly’s most improved schools

Inquirer.com revealed that the district released report cards for the schools. The list included 216 traditional public schools and 87 charter schools. However, the West Philadelphia Achievement Charter did not participate.

Overall the schools scored a 44 out of 100 on the school progress report (SPR) for the 2018-19 year. Last year, the average was 42 and in the 2014-2015 school year, only 33.

“I think we’re going in the right direction, but no, I’m not happy. We have a lot of work to do,” Malika Savoy-Brooks, the district’s Chief of Academic Supports, told .

According to , the SPR is a system-created assessment that focuses on improvement.

The SPR takes into account climate, achievement, academics and more. For high schools, it also looked at college and career readiness programming.

The Philadelphia School District was dubbed a watch school. Schools can fall into four categories for this assessment. If a school scores 75-100, its a model school; a school within the 50-70 is a reinforce school; from 25-49, it’s a watch, and if the school is 0-24, it’s called a intervene.

According to the , some of the schools recognized by the district include: Penn Alexander Elementary in West Philadelphia, George W. Nebinger School, Philadelphia Academy Charter, James Logan School, and Parkway Northwest, and F. Amedee Bregy School, Franklin Towne Charter High School, William M. Meredith School, Feltonville School of Arts and Sciences, and Maritime Academy Charter School.

It was reported that the district’s graduation rate is 69 percent.

Kenney made an appearance at the school’s event this morning and told outlets that, “Students’ futures are brighter because of this progress, and our city is better off.”

It was reported that Kenney spoke about the importance of education in Philly and took a dig at President Trump’s remarks about the “failing government schools.”

Trump criticized the school system last week while working to promote school choice. The President awarded a Philly student, Janiyah Davis, a scholarship so she would be able to attend a private school. Davis was on a school-choice scholarship for years.

Davis and her mom flew back to Philly with Vice President Mike Pence. Pence arrived in Philly to give a speech at a local school, promoting the school choice program.

Despite the Trump administration’s digs, it was reported that most Philly schools have improved considerably. It was reported that there was a lot of growth in Philly school’s climate scores. Climate scores include parent engagement, suspensions, attendance and more.