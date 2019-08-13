NWS reports major uptick in local tornadoes

As thunderstorms made their way into town the threat of tornadoes again loomed over Philadelphia Tuesday, which came as no surprise to a region that’s dealt with an oddly high occurance of twisters recently.

According to a report by The Inquirer, 33 tornados have been confirmed in Pennsylvania this year, more than doubling the annual average of 16. Additionally, 8 tornadoes have touched down in New Jersey so far this year, which is also up from the annual average.

Two tornadoes have already struck Pennsylvania this month alone, one in Millville and the other in Hightstown, Mercer County. Both of these tornados occurred last Wednesday, and were EF-0’s, meaning they were mild. Tornadoes have also been confirmed this year in Berks, Bucks and Lehigh counties as well.

The Garden State has seen years with 10 or more tornados, but according to nj1015.com, they’ve also been mild.

But all tornado warnings should be taken seriously. Ready.gov has offered advice on what to do if you’re caught in a twister’s path.

“If you can safely get to a sturdy building, then do so immediately. Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar. If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level. Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls. Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location. Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death. Use your arms to protect your head and neck.”

To survive during a tornado, ready.gov says, to “Immediately go to a safe location that you identified. Take additional cover by shielding your head and neck with your arms and putting materials such as furniture and blankets around you. Listen to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, or local alerting systems for current emergency information and instructions. Do not try to outrun a tornado in a vehicle. If you are in a car or outdoors and cannot get to a building, cover your head and neck with your arms and cover your body with a coat or blanket, if possible.”