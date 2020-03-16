PA liquor stores to close amid coronavirus

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to sweep the country, many schools, public parks and businesses have been closed.
Liquor stores can now be added to that list.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced upcoming closures of its Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, select locations in those counties remained open as normally scheduled. On Tuesday, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties will close and remain closed until further notice.
“Earlier this week, Fine Wine & Good Spirits indefinitely suspended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other group events at all 598 stores across Pennsylvania and began limiting public access to its office facilities,” according to a release. “The PLCB also reinforced with FW&GS store employees enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures to ensure retail environments are as sanitary as possible.”
In Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board currently operates 36 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. In Bucks County, there are 31; Chester County has 21 stores and Delaware County has 19. There are approximately 600 wine and spirit stores statewide. There has been no official information released regarding the closure of liquor stores in Philadelphia.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stated it will reevaluate operations in the upcoming weeks, guided by the recommendations of Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including two in Philadelphia, one in Bucks County, six in Montgomery County, two in Allegheny County and two in Monroe County. There are now 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.