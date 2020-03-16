PA liquor stores to close amid coronavirus

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to sweep the country, many schools, public parks and businesses have been closed.

Liquor stores can now be added to that list.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced upcoming closures of its Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, select locations in those counties remained open as normally scheduled. On Tuesday, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties will close and remain closed until further notice.