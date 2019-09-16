PA residents can get free Naloxone this month

Naloxone, a life-saving overdose-reversal medication, will be available for free this month at more than 95 locations across Pennsylvania.

According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office, Pennsylvanians will be able to pick up the free medication on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Wednesday Sept. 25, including a few spots in Philadelphia.

Naloxone has reportedly saved over 25,000 lives related to the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf said in a press release that, “When someone is revived from an overdose, we can help move them into treatment and recovery.”

He added, “Without Naloxone, we wouldn’t be able to help so many people suffering from opioid use disorder. With it, we are making a difference.”

Philly will have several locations where citizens can pick up Naloxone. The locations in the Philly area that will have this life-saving drug are as follows:

September 18

South Philly Library, 1700 South Broad St, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kensington Library, 104 West Dauphin St, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frankford Library, 4634 Frankford Ave, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Greater Olney Library, 5501 North 5th St, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lovett Memorial Library, 6945 Germantown Ave, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

September 25

Queen Memorial Library, 1201 South 23rd St, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Haverford Library, 5543 Haverford Ave, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ramonita G de Rodriguez Library, 600 W Girard Ave, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

McPherson Square Library, 601 E Indiana Ave, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Gov. Wolf signed a 90-day Opioid Disaster Declaration in January 2018, and it was recently renewed for the seventh time. The program involves 17 state agencies focusing on the three main areas of the crisis: prevention, rescue, and treatment.

“It’s imperative that we do all that we can to help our fellow Pennsylvanians during the ongoing opioid crisis,” Wolf said in a press release.

Additionally, he added, “We can all be first responders if we come across someone who is experiencing an overdose from heroin or opioids and so receiving and carrying Naloxone is vital. That’s why I am encouraging all Pennsylvanians to find a location near them and to pick up a free naloxone kit on Sept. 18 or 25.”

PA.gov reports that people can also get Naloxone by:

-Getting a prescription from a family doctor

-Using the standing order issued by Rachel Levine, M.D., Secretary of Health and PA Physician General. A standing order is a prescription written for the general public, rather than specifically for an individual.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a substance use disorder, call 1-800-662-HELP(4357). The line is available 24/7 in both English and Spanish. All call are confidential.