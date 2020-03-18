Philly activates Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline

On Saturday, it was announced that the Philadelphia Department of Public Health activated a Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline.

The helpline can be reached by calling 1-800-722-7112, according to a release.

The helpline is a free resource for all residents, and it is accessible 24/7. The helpline can be used by everyone, including public and healthcare providers, to answer any questions about COVID-19. It was reported that the helpline will be staffed by medical experts to answer questions about the virus.

Below are some of the questions the helpline could answer, according to a press release: