Philly event cancelations due to COVID-19

On Tuesday, Philly officials announced the city’s first case of coronavirus. The state of Pennsylvania has at least 14 people suffering from the virus. Buck’s County announced its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) Wednesday morning.

At this time, there is not a lot of information circulating about Philly’s first case of COVID-19. SpotlightPA.com reported that the reason why more information isn’t being shared is because of 1955 law that allows Health Department officials to keep records and reports of contagious disease confidential. However, data can be provided to researchers.

Although the number of positive cases have been confirmed by government officials, it is still unclear how many people have been tested throughout the state overall as a result of COVID-19. It’s also unclear how many people have tested negative for the illness.

During the press conference regarding Philly’s first case of the virus, The Health Department recommended that Philadelphians consider not attending large public gatherings with over 5,000 expected attendees.

Even though the numbers aren’t clear, new cases are popping up each day, and events across the state and the country have been canceled as a result of coronavirus fears.

In the local Philly area, here are a few events canceled amid COVID-19 fears.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Originally scheduled for March 15, 2020

Late last night, the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association announced it would be canceling the event. They shared on their website that, “After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. This decision was made with significant input from civic and parade participants. While this decision is disappointing, we acted with a general concern for the well-being of everyone. In days to come, we will continue with great enthusiasm to plan the 250th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 14, 2021, celebrating Saint Patrick, our Grand Marshal Michael J. Bradley, Jr., and the distinguished members of the Ring of Honor.”

American Chemical Society Conference

Originally scheduled for March 22 to 26

The American Chemical Society is the second-large scale conference to cancel its upcoming event in the Philly area. According to acs.org, “Safety is a core value of the American Chemical Society, and as such, the health and well-being of our members, staff and the public is paramount. For that reason, ACS has decided that it is inadvisable, and impractical, to hold the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting & Expo, and it has therefore terminated it in light of our growing safety concerns for our attendees and the City of Philadelphia.”

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology

Originally scheduled for March 13-16

On Sunday night, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology announced the cancelation of its annual meeting in Philly. According to a release, AAAAI President David M. Lang, MD, FAAAAI said that, “While an incredible amount of work went into planning this year’s educational program, and all of our speakers and abstract authors have put immense time and energy into their presentations and posters, it has reached a point with COVID-19 where the AAAAI felt it was absolutely necessary to cancel the Annual Meeting in order to protect the health and safety of attendees.”

Many schools in the region are undergoing deep cleaning.

However, according to the Philly school district’s website, “At this time, the School District of Philadelphia does NOT have any suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus in our schools or offices.” To keep updated with Philly schools and COVID-19, go to philasd.org.

When it comes to sporting events, Flyers games are still going on. The Flyers sent a release to CBS, which reads:

“The health and safety of Wells Fargo Center attendees is our top priority. We’ve strengthened our already very rigorous sanitation processes and procedures throughout the arena before, during and after each event. If you are a ticket holder that is feeling ill or has underlying health conditions, you should consider not attending.”