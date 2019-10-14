Philly launches Pared

Starting on October 15, Pared is making its way to Philly. The app pairs matching restaurants with skilled workers on demand.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the restaurant industry has a turnover rate of 82 percent, and Pared is here to help combat that statistic. The app can help provide skilled workers on demand, and it helps lower restaurant overhead costs. It also helps workers find fulfilling roles in the industry.

Will Pacio, co-founder and CEO of Pared said in a press release that, “We’ve seen great success with the Pared app so far, and are excited to bring our services to the iconic Philadelphia food scene,”

Additionally, Pacio said, “With our database of over 100,000 highly qualified restaurant professionals available on demand to our customers across the country, we are confident that Philly restaurant operators will see a significant reduction in staffing issues and the resulting overhead costs.”

There are two separate apps, one is for the restaurant owners, and it is called Pared app. The restaurant owners can also sign up online. This app matches restaurateurs with hospitality professionals and experienced restaurant professionals that meet their specific needs or can handle the job.

On the restaurateurs side, they can offer shifts within specific hours, or the next week.

The companion app, aiming to help hospitality professionals and experienced restaurant professionals, is called Pared Pros. Professionals should add their work history and references, and their profile will get approved. Once it’s approved, workers can view opportunities, manage their schedules and also track earnings.

Users can get the app via the apple app store or google play.