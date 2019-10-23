Philly Mayor Jim Kenney endorses Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Presidential hopeful, Senator Elizabeth Warren was endorsed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Kenney is the first big-city mayor to endorse her.

Mayor Kenney shared a Tweet endorsing Sen. Warren, which read, “I am endorsing Elizabeth Warren for President because she is a tough and determined leader. She has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead us in the post-Trump era. She will unite us and put power in the hands of working families — and get our nation back on the right track.”

The tweet also has a video of Kenney explaining why he is backing Warren.

Metro also received a press release further exploring the endorsement, which read:

“Our nation is in crisis. We need strong and steady leadership in the post-Trump White House. We need a new President with a big vision and bold, progressive ideas to put power in the hands of working Americans — not the 1% at the top. We need a new President who will bring us together and build an America that works for everyone.

“I am endorsing Senator Warren for President today because she will unite us and put power in the hands of working families. Elizabeth Warren will rebuild our economy for the long-term. She’ll tackle the housing and opioid crises, pass Medicare for All and fight for a Green New Deal to protect our children’s futures and save our planet.

“Working families throughout the nation share common problems — whether you live in Philadelphia, Chicago or Des Moines, Iowa. We need a President who will focus on basic issues that impact working families,” he said.

“This is a critical election that will determine our nation’s future and our priorities. Elizabeth Warren is a tough and determined leader. She has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead us in the post-Trump era. She will heal our nation and return stability and civility to our national discourse — while also focusing on the plight of working families in America.

“Elizabeth Warren and I share a progressive Democratic agenda. She’ll focus on equality and equity of opportunity, lasting job creation, serious criminal justice reform, childcare, and pre-K education — along with secondary and post-secondary educational improvements and opportunities for all our children.

“It’s time we get serious about fixing our problems and putting power in the hands of working families. We need Elizabeth Warren in the White House.”

Multiple outlets report that Warren is honored to have the endorsement and shared that, “He [Kenney] has been a champion for working families in Philadelphia.”

Additionally, she added, “With the Mayor’s support, we can win in 2020 and make the big structural change we need so our government, our economy, and our country works for every person, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

The endorsement is a big deal for Warren because former vice president Joe Biden has deep ties within Pennsylvania. Additionally, Biden’s campaign headquarters are in the state. Inqurier.com reports that Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle have endorsed Biden.

The announcement comes around a week after New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced her support of Sen. Bernie Sanders.