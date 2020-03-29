Police investigating weekend shootings, stabbings

Philadelphia police are investigating after a series of weekend shootings and stabbings left two men dead and several people in critical condition.
Officers responded to the 4700 block of Paschall Avenue in Southwest Philly at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and found a 22-year-old man who had been shot four times in the back, once in the torso and once in the right leg, authorities said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian in critical condition and died at the hospital, police said.
Officers on Friday at around 5:15 p.m. found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and neck inside his car on the 2600 block of Palethorp Street in Fairhill. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died minutes later, authorities said.
No arrests have been made in either case, and police did not provide suspect descriptions.
Also on Friday night, two men were stabbed on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street in West Philadelphia.
Authorities said a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed in both biceps and his right leg was listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 42-year-old man was also stabbed in the neck and head. His condition is unknown, police said.
A 29-year-old man is in critical condition at Temple Hospital after being shot in the head, leg and buttocks late Friday night on the 2100 block of N. 12 Street, police said.
Investigators recovered a gun, and a woman, the victim’s girlfriend or wife, has been taken into custody, according to 6ABC.
Then, on Sunday at 3 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times near the corner of 49th and Pentridge streets in West Philly. He was rushed to hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police said.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, a 50-year-old man drove himself to Temple Hospital after being shot in the head, police said. He’s in critical condition, and investigators are working to determine where he was shot.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, a 47-year-old man walked in Temple Hospital at around 5:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his right leg, authorities said. He said he had been shot nearby, in the area of 6th Street and Rising Sun Avenue, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
In Germantown, officers rushed a 27-year-old man to the hospital at around 5 a.m. Sunday after he had been shot in the leg on the 300 block of Earlham Terrace. He’s in stable condition, and investigators continue to look for a suspect.
Two women were arrested early Sunday morning after a 48-year-old man was stabbed in the back and face during a domestic dispute at Ashton Road and Tremont Street in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
The man is in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, according to authorities.
On Saturday in Kensington, two men wearing masks shot a 29-year-old man during a robbery at 12:22 a.m. on the 2200 block of Firth Street, police said. No arrests have been reported, and the victim is in stable condition.
Police were called at 12:30 a.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Jerome Street in North Philly after a man in his 30s wearing a white shirt and blue pants was seen shooting and walking toward Broad Street.
Two men who investigators believe were connected to the shooting later showed up to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs and groin area, authorities said. Police continue to search for the gunman.
In addition, two men were injured in separate shootings Friday on the 4600 block of D Street in Feltonville and the 1800 block of S. 30th Street in South Philly, police said.