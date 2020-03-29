Police investigating weekend shootings, stabbings

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, a 50-year-old man drove himself to Temple Hospital after being shot in the head, police said. He’s in critical condition, and investigators are working to determine where he was shot.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a 47-year-old man walked in Temple Hospital at around 5:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his right leg, authorities said. He said he had been shot nearby, in the area of 6th Street and Rising Sun Avenue, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

In Germantown, officers rushed a 27-year-old man to the hospital at around 5 a.m. Sunday after he had been shot in the leg on the 300 block of Earlham Terrace. He’s in stable condition, and investigators continue to look for a suspect.

Two women were arrested early Sunday morning after a 48-year-old man was stabbed in the back and face during a domestic dispute at Ashton Road and Tremont Street in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The man is in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, according to authorities.

On Saturday in Kensington, two men wearing masks shot a 29-year-old man during a robbery at 12:22 a.m. on the 2200 block of Firth Street, police said. No arrests have been reported, and the victim is in stable condition.

Police were called at 12:30 a.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Jerome Street in North Philly after a man in his 30s wearing a white shirt and blue pants was seen shooting and walking toward Broad Street.

Two men who investigators believe were connected to the shooting later showed up to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs and groin area, authorities said. Police continue to search for the gunman.

In addition, two men were injured in separate shootings Friday on the 4600 block of D Street in Feltonville and the 1800 block of S. 30th Street in South Philly, police said.