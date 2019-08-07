Pool Season is officially coming to a close

Summer is coming to a close and back-to-school season is finally here, which means Philly’s days of splashing in the sun are numbered.

According to the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department, well over 70 pools are shutting down for the 2019 summer season. The citywide public pool shutdown will begin rolling out this week, and continue throughout the rest of August.

Inquirer.com reports that pool season only lasts for about six weeks, with most pools opening around mid-June and close the start of August. Closures will start on Friday, Aug. 9, and continue until the final day of pool season, on Friday, Aug. 23.

Despite the pool closings, about 80 local splashpads and spraygrounds will remain open until September.

Get your laps in! Here are some public pool closings for the next week:

Friday, August 9

Cherashore Playground, 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120

Morris Estate Cultural Center, 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

Gathers Recreation Center, 2501 Diamond St., 19121

C.B. Moore Recreation Center, 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132

Schmidt Playground, 113 W. Ontario St., 19140

Athletic Recreation Center, 1400 N. 26th St., 19121

Shepard Recreation Center, 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Mill Creek Playground, 743 N. 48th St., 19139

Ford Recreation Center,609 Snyder Ave., 19148

East Poplar Playground, 820 N. 8th St., 19123

Saturday, August 10

Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Ziehler Playground, 200 E. Olney Ave., 19120

Amos Playground,1817 N. 16th St., 19121

12th & Cambria Playground, 2901 N. 12th St., 19133

Shuler Playground, 3000 N. 27th St., 19132

39th & Olive Playground, 700 N. 39th St., 19104

Dendy Playground,1501 N. 10th St., 19122

Sunday, August 11

American Legion Playground, 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

Scanlon Playground,1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

Sacks Playground, 400 Washington Ave., 19147

Monday, August 12

McVeigh Recreation Center, 400 E. Ontario St., 19134

Waterloo Playground, 2502 N. Howard St., 19133

F.J. Myers Recreation Center, 5800 Chester Ave., 19143

Tuesday, August 13

Lackman Playground, 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

M.L. King Recreation Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

Baker Playground, 5433 Landsdowne Ave., 19131

Wednesday, August 14

Jacobs Playground, 4500 Linden Ave., 19114

Barry Playground,1800 Johnston St., 19145

Penrose Playground, 1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122

Cohocksink Recreation Center, 2901 Cedar St., 19134