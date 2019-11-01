Severe storms cause damage, delays in Philly area

Treacherous storms in the Philadelphia area downed trees and power lines overnight, bringing public transport to a halt throughout the Delaware Valley.

According to ABC, by early Friday PECO reported more then 120,000 people are without power in Pennsylvania.

There has been a large number of schools closed due to the severe weather, which brought with it tornado warnings.

SEPTA has suspended service in the Lansdale /Doylestown and Warminster lines, as a result of weather-related issues, according to ABC.

Additionally, the Norristown High-Speed Line has suspended service between Radnor Station and Norristown Transportation Center. The line will operate between Radnor Station and 69th street.

Officials from the National Weather Service have confirmed that an EF2 tornado did touch down in Delaware County during Thursday night’s storm.

Addtionally FEMA reports, “EF2 tornadoes have wind speeds of 111 to 135 miles per hour. Damage includes entire houses shifted off foundations, large sections of roof structure removed, mobile homes demolished, trains overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, and cars lifted off ground and thrown.”

ABC reports that eight homes suffered from “extreme damage,” four suffered from serious damage, and in addition, 12 have minor damages.

As a result of these damaged homes, a shelter has been set up Glen Mills Elementary School. No one has died as a result, but it was reported that one person sustained injuries from a fallen tree.

In Drexel Hill, Delaware County, a driver had a large tree branch crash down right in front of a car. It happened on Township Line Road, which is a few blocks from State Road.

In Ambler, Montgomery County crews helped rescue an elderly couple after a tree fell onto their home. ABC reports that the couple was asleep around 11: 30 p.m. when a tree fell on their home within the 100 block of Tennis Avenue.

Family members called officials for help to rescue the 80 and 70 year-old-couple who was trapped on the second floor.

ABC reports that the firefighters were battling rain with wind speeds 35 to 45 miles an hour. It took over an hour to rescue the couple.

Chief Jay Leadbeater of the Wissahickon Fire Company told outlets that, “The elderly female was extracted approximately 45 minutes after the initial call and the elderly male was extracted about 45 minutes after her. Both were transported to Abington Hospital. They were both alert,”

ABC reports that wires down at Skippack and Butler pikes in Bluebell.

A tree crashed on a Horsham home with a family inside. It occurred in the 200 block of Diane Avenue, and no one was injured.

In Allentown, two cars were stuck in floodwaters. They were stuck near South Mall on Lehigh Street. The Schuylkill Expressway also had some minor flooding.