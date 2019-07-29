Shark Summer at Adventure Aquarium is here and full of fins, fish and plenty of fun

It’s Shark Week this week, but the Adventure Aquarium in Camden wanted to take a bite out of more. So instead of just celebrating for a week, the Aquarium will be celebrating all summer long, and everyone is invited out to dive into their Shark Summer.

Shark Summer kicked off last week with behind-the-scenes activities with baby sandbar sharks and even a shark-themed Sips Undersea Happy Hour. But there is still plenty more to experience.

This weekend, take the whole family to the Aquarium for their third annual Shark Conservation Weekend. Philadelphians can adopt their own shark, hop in the water to participate in a “Shark and Ray Encounter,” spin the Aquarium’s prize wheel for a chance to win a special prize and much more. According to a release, a portion of the proceeds this weekend will benefit the Aza Safe Shark and Ray Conservation Action Plan and Ocearch. Also, as a bonus, the first 400 customers who head to the Aquarium this Friday (Aug. 2) will also receive a giveaway of a commemorative Discovery’s Shark Week shark fin foam.

If you can’t make it out to Camden to enjoy Shark Summer this weekend, don’t sweat it. There will be plenty of fin-filled fun events happening daily.

The in-water Shark and Ray Encounter happening during the third annual Shark Conservation Weekend will also be available throughout the remainder of Shark Summer. Philadelphians can get up close and personal with massive sand tigers, sandbars and blacktip sharks in the Shark Realm — with absolutely no glass to separate you. The brave participants will also get to feed stingrays after swimming with the fishes during this incredible activity as well. Or, if you’d prefer to stay dry while getting a closer look, venture across Shark Bridge (which also happens to be the largest of its kind in the country) where you will be just inches above the 21-foot-deep “Shark Realm” exhibit and all of its inhabitants.

If scaling above or jumping headfirst into a pool of fierce yet friendly sharks isn’t your jam, there is a lot more to check out at the Adventure Aquarium.

Credit: Patricia Mole

Guests can meet Anchor, the only great hammerhead shark in the whole country, or walk through the Shark Tunnel where you will have an incredible 180-degree view of Shark Realm, the second-largest exhibit at Adventure Aquarium. Guests can also head to the “Touch A Shark” exhibit to safely touch some of the most exotic sharks in the world.

New this year are the Aquarium’s Shark Shows. During the shows, guests can witness how the sharks in the exhibit are fed during the Ocean Realm feed, and then visitors can test their knowledge during rounds of Shark Trivia.

But the biggest draw to Shark Summer is undoubtedly the Aquarium’s brand-new “Baby Shark” exhibit. Learn all there is to know about the young sharks and indulge in the exclusive opportunity to see the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast. Guests will truly get a one-of-a-kind experience and learn more about baby sharks, which is a rare opportunity at many other similar institutions.

Shark Summer is happening now until Sept. 2. Check the Adventure Aquarium’s (1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ) website for times, tickets and more details. To reserve your spot for the Shark and Ray Encounter, visit AdventureAquarium.com or call 844-474-FISH (3474).